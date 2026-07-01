Nigerian stock market rebounds as investors gain ₦653 billion

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, Markets Correspondent | June 30, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian equities market added ₦653 billion as renewed buying interest lifted major stocks

The All-Share Index gained 1,017.26 points to close at 229,419.18, raising the year-to-date return to 47.43%

Airtel Africa, Prestige Assurance and Cutix led the gainers, while Custodian Investment, PZ Cussons and RT Briscoe topped the losers’ chart

Main Story

The Nigerian stock market rebounded on Tuesday, with investors gaining ₦653 billion as renewed demand for large- and mid-cap stocks reversed the previous session’s losses despite a negative market breadth.

Market capitalisation rose by 0.45% to close at ₦147.217 trillion, up from ₦146.564 trillion recorded on Monday. Similarly, the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index advanced by 1,017.26 points, or 0.45%, to settle at 229,419.18 from 228,401.92 in the previous trading session.

The rally was driven by strong buying interest in stocks including Airtel Africa, Prestige Assurance, Cutix, Regency Alliance Insurance and Critical Minerals Financing Corp. The latest performance also pushed the market’s year-to-date return higher to 47.43%, reinforcing the positive momentum that has characterised the equities market in 2026.

Despite the overall market gain, investor sentiment remained mixed as decliners outnumbered gainers by 32 to 19.

Custodian Investment recorded the day’s biggest loss after shedding 9.98% to close at ₦65.85 per share. PZ Cussons and RT Briscoe followed with losses of 9.95% each, while UPDC and Honeywell Flour Mills also closed sharply lower.

On the gainers’ table, Airtel Africa, Critical Minerals Financing Corp and Prestige Assurance appreciated by the maximum daily limit of 10%, closing at ₦4,794.60, ₦4.18 and ₦1.54 per share, respectively. Cutix climbed 9.70%, while Regency Alliance Insurance gained 9.09%.

Trading activity, however, slowed during the session. Investors exchanged 966.66 million shares valued at ₦39.95 billion across 49,579 deals, representing an 8.44% decline in trading volume compared with the previous session.

Linkage Assurance emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume with 95.97 million shares changing hands, while Aradel Holdings dominated the value chart with transactions worth ₦11.59 billion, accounting for 29.02% of the total value traded.

The Issues

Tuesday’s rebound highlights the resilience of the Nigerian equities market despite persistent profit-taking and sector rotation. While institutional investors continue to position in fundamentally strong stocks, the negative market breadth suggests gains remain concentrated in a relatively small number of counters rather than reflecting broad-based market strength.

Market participants are also closely monitoring macroeconomic developments, including inflation, interest rate expectations and corporate earnings, all of which are expected to influence investor sentiment during the second half of the year.

What’s Being Said

Market analysts said Tuesday’s rebound reflects renewed investor appetite for fundamentally strong equities despite continued sell-offs in several consumer goods and financial stocks.

They noted that while the positive market capitalisation gain is encouraging, the higher number of losing stocks indicates investors remain selective, favouring quality counters with stronger earnings prospects and attractive valuations.

What’s Next

Investors will continue to monitor corporate earnings releases and dividend announcements for fresh market direction.

Trading sentiment is expected to remain influenced by movements in banking, telecommunications and industrial stocks during the week.

Analysts will also watch macroeconomic indicators, including inflation and monetary policy expectations, for their impact on equity valuations.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Tuesday’s recovery reinforces the Nigerian stock market’s resilience, but the negative market breadth signals that investor confidence remains selective rather than broad-based. Sustaining the rally will depend on stronger corporate earnings, supportive macroeconomic conditions and continued institutional demand for fundamentally sound stocks.