LeBron James ends lakers era ahead of record 24th NBA season

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 30, 2026

Key Points

LeBron James will leave the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons to continue his NBA career elsewhere

The four-time NBA champion informed the Lakers of his decision before free agency opened

James’ departure ends a historic spell in Los Angeles that included the 2020 NBA title and multiple individual milestones

Main Story

LeBron James has announced he will leave the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2026–27 season, ending an eight-year stint with the franchise as he prepares for a record-setting 24th NBA campaign.

The decision was confirmed on Tuesday, just hours before the opening of NBA free agency. According to reports, James informed the Lakers in advance through his agent, Rich Paul, allowing the franchise to begin planning for life without the league’s all-time leading scorer.

James joined the Lakers in 2018 after previous championship-winning spells with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat. During his time in Los Angeles, he guided the franchise to its 17th NBA championship in 2020, captured the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament and became the league’s all-time leading scorer. He also made history by sharing the court with his son, Bronny James, following Bronny’s arrival in the NBA.

Despite turning 42 later this year, James remains one of the league’s elite performers. He averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists during the 2025–26 regular season, helping the Lakers reach the playoffs before their campaign ended in the second round.

His next destination has not been confirmed, although the Golden State Warriors and a potential return to the Cavaliers have emerged among the leading possibilities as free agency begins.

What’s Being Said

James thanked the Lakers and their supporters in a message posted on social media following the announcement.

“Truly an honor to wear the purple and gold while trying to continue the greatness and legacies that came before me. Hope I made a few proud during my stint,” James said.

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss paid tribute to the NBA icon, describing him as one of the greatest athletes in sporting history and thanking him for delivering the franchise’s 2020 championship and numerous historic achievements during his eight-year stay.

What’s Next

NBA free agency is now underway, with James expected to evaluate offers before players can officially sign contracts.

Several championship contenders, including the Warriors, are expected to monitor James’ availability closely as the offseason unfolds.

The Lakers will begin reshaping their roster around franchise cornerstone Luka Dončić following James’ departure.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: LeBron James’ departure marks the end of one of the most successful chapters in Lakers history and reshapes the NBA’s competitive landscape heading into the 2026–27 season. His free agency instantly becomes the defining storyline of the offseason, with whichever franchise secures his signature gaining one of basketball’s greatest players despite his age.