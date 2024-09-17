Nigeria To Create Disaster Relief Fund-Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu announced on Monday that the Federal Government would establish a disaster relief fund to assist Nigerian people affected by floods and other calamities.

The President made the statement during a visit to Borno to express his condolences to the government and people in the wake of floods caused by the Alau Dam.

He stated that the fund was necessary because the weather has become increasingly unpredictable, leaving many areas of the country subject to its whims. He stated that the federal government would work with the business sector to establish the fund.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who accompanied the President on the visit, said the National Assembly would collaborate with the Executive to establish the Fund.

Tinubu also visited the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn El-Kanem palace, an Internally Displaced Persons camp at the Government Secondary School in Maiduguri and drove through the areas affected by the disaster.

“After my visit to the Shehu of Borno and the IDP camp, I have been reflecting on how to tackle this kind of disaster and the effects of climate change.

“There must be a disaster relief fund. I will invite the private sector to team up with us and help rebuild the affected areas.

“If we take a small percentage from FAAC and put it as disaster relief fund, which will include all of you, we will be activating and strengthening our sense of belonging,” he said.

The President thanked Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara, Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and Gov. of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu; and Kogi Governor , Ahmed Ododo, who supported Borno.

President Tinubu commended all the ministries, agencies, and security outfits, particularly the military involved in evacuation of the victims and international organisations working in the state, for their efforts.