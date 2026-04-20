CAC restores services after maintenance, introduces 2FA security

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 20, 2026

Key Points

Corporate Affairs Commission completes scheduled system maintenance, restores full services

Commission introduces mandatory Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for all user logins

CAC issues apology for disruptions, provides support channels for affected users

Main Story

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced the successful completion of its scheduled system maintenance, restoring full access to its digital registration and compliance services nationwide.

In a public notice issued on April 20, 2026, the Commission confirmed that all online services — including company registration, post-incorporation filings, and document searches — are now fully operational following the temporary shutdown.

As part of the upgrade, the CAC introduced an enhanced Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) system aimed at strengthening account security across its platform. The new feature requires users to verify their identity through an additional authentication step during login, a move aligned with global cybersecurity standards for government digital services.

The Commission stated that detailed guidance on activating and using the 2FA feature is now available on its official portal, alongside a demonstration video published across its website and social media platforms.

The CAC, which oversees business registration and regulation in Nigeria, has increasingly digitised its operations in recent years to improve efficiency, transparency, and ease of doing business. However, periodic system downtimes for upgrades have occasionally disrupted access for users, particularly small business owners and legal practitioners who rely on the platform for time-sensitive filings.

What’s Being Said

“We are pleased to inform our valued customers that the scheduled system maintenance exercise has been successfully completed, and all our services are now fully operational,” CAC Management stated in the notice.

“As part of our continuous commitment to safeguarding your accounts and data, an enhanced Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) security feature has been introduced for all logins,” the Commission added.

The agency also acknowledged user inconvenience during the downtime, noting: “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced during the maintenance period and appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued support.”

What’s Next

Users are expected to activate the new 2FA feature during subsequent logins to maintain access

CAC may roll out further digital enhancements as part of its broader automation strategy

Businesses and legal professionals are likely to resume pending filings following service restoration

The Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: CAC’s latest system upgrade signals a continued push toward tighter digital security and platform resilience. While short-term disruptions remain a trade-off, the introduction of 2FA positions the Commission closer to global best practices in protecting sensitive corporate data.