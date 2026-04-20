Turkish Airlines and Air Peace sign global connectivity deal

Keypoints

Turkish Airlines and Air Peace have officially signed a Bilateral Special Prorate Agreement (SPA) to link their flight networks.

The partnership allows passengers to use a single ticket for journeys involving both airlines, with coordinated schedules and through-checked baggage.

Turkish Airlines passengers arriving in Lagos can now connect directly to Air Peace’s domestic and regional West African routes.

Air Peace passengers gain access to Turkish Airlines’ global hub in Istanbul, connecting to over 300 destinations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The deal aims to position Nigeria as a central aviation gateway for West and Central Africa.

Main Story

Traveling from Benin City to London or from Istanbul to Enugu just became significantly easier. On Sunday, April 19, 2026, Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, and global giant Turkish Airlines announced a strategic partnership designed to remove the complexity of international travel.

Under this new Special Prorate Agreement, the two airlines will essentially function as a single network for eligible itineraries.

For the Nigerian traveler, this means you can book a single ticket from a local airport served by Air Peace and fly all the way to a global destination via Istanbul without the hassle of re-checking bags or booking separate flights.

Turkish Airlines, which currently operates modern wide-body aircraft into Lagos, will now feed its international passengers into Air Peace’s fleet of over 50 aircraft. This move is expected to boost both tourism and commercial trade between Türkiye and the broader West African region.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the infrastructure gap; for this seamless connection to work in Lagos, the transition between the international and domestic terminals at Murtala Muhammed Airport must be efficient and secure.

Authorities must solve the problem of schedule alignment, as international wide-body arrivals must be timed perfectly with domestic departures to prevent long layovers for passengers. Furthermore, there is a technical integration risk; both airlines must ensure their digital booking systems are perfectly synchronized to avoid single-ticket pricing errors or baggage tracking losses. To succeed, the partnership will need to expand beyond Lagos to other major hubs like Abuja and Port Harcourt to truly decentralize Nigeria’s global access.

What’s Being Said

This partnership marks a milestone in positioning Nigeria at the centre of global connectivity, stated Nowel Ngala, Chief Commercial Officer of Air Peace.

Dr. Özlem Özyön of Turkish Airlines noted the deal reinforces their commitment to expanding accessibility and convenience across the African continent.

Aviation analysts suggest that by linking with a global powerhouse like Turkish Airlines, Air Peace is significantly elevating its brand status on the international stage.

Frequent flyers have welcomed the news, noting that single-ticket travel usually offers better protection in the event of flight delays or cancellations compared to booking separate legs.

What’s Next

Technical teams from both airlines are expected to finalize the IT handshake to allow the unified tickets to go live on their respective websites by May 2026.

Joint marketing campaigns are anticipated to launch in both Nigeria and Türkiye to promote Istanbul as a preferred transit hub for West Africans.

Expansion of the agreement to include more regional African cities served by Air Peace, such as Accra and Dakar, is likely in the second half of the year.

Increased flight frequencies on the Istanbul-Lagos route may be considered if passenger traffic from the Air Peace feed exceeds initial projections.

Bottom Line

This deal is a major win for the everyday traveler who wants global reach without the logistical headache. By marrying Air Peace’s local dominance with Turkish Airlines’ massive global footprint, Nigeria is one step closer to becoming the primary transit hub of the African continent.