Wema bank surpasses CBN recapitalisation threshold, retains national licence

Key points

Wema Bank exceeds ₦200bn recapitalisation benchmark set by CBN

Total qualifying capital rises to ₦264.7bn after rights issue and special placement

Bank among few national lenders to meet requirements ahead of deadline

Main story

Wema Bank has announced that it has successfully met and surpassed the recapitalisation requirements set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), reaffirming its status as a national bank.

The lender disclosed that its total qualifying capital now stands at ₦264.7 billion, exceeding the regulatory minimum of ₦200 billion. The milestone follows the successful completion of a ₦150 billion Rights Issue and an additional ₦50 billion special placement concluded in 2025, six months ahead of the CBN’s deadline.

The development places Wema Bank among a select group of national banks that have not only met but surpassed the recapitalisation threshold, strengthening its position within Nigeria’s competitive banking sector.

Earlier in April 2026, the apex bank confirmed that Wema Bank, alongside 32 other financial institutions across various categories, had successfully completed the recapitalisation exercise.

Commenting on the achievement, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, described the exercise as a defining moment for the bank, noting that it validates its strategic direction and the confidence of its shareholders.

He added that the strengthened capital base would enable the bank to expand its lending capacity, deepen market penetration, and enhance service delivery across retail, SME, and corporate segments.

The issues

The recapitalisation exercise forms part of broader efforts by the CBN to strengthen the resilience of Nigeria’s banking sector, ensuring financial institutions are better positioned to absorb economic shocks and support long-term economic growth.

For banks, the directive has required significant capital mobilisation, testing investor confidence and operational strategy in a tightening financial environment.

What’s being said

Wema Bank maintains that the successful capital raise reflects strong shareholder trust and disciplined execution, particularly as much of the funding was sourced from existing investors.

Oseni noted that the milestone would translate into improved access to credit, enhanced digital banking services through its flagship platform ALAT, and more innovative financial solutions for customers.

What’s next

With recapitalisation completed, Wema Bank is expected to intensify expansion efforts, scale operations, and leverage its stronger balance sheet to compete more aggressively within the national banking space.

Industry analysts anticipate increased competition among banks that have successfully met the new capital thresholds, particularly in lending and digital financial services.

Bottom line

Wema Bank’s successful recapitalisation not only secures its national banking licence but also positions it for accelerated growth, signalling stronger capacity to support customers and contribute to Nigeria’s economic development.