MTN Nigeria faces renewed backlash over alleged rapid data depletion

Key points

Subscriber alleges weekly data bundle exhausted within 48 hours, sparking outrage online

Complaints revive long-standing concerns over billing transparency in Nigeria’s telecom sector

Criticism intensifies amid suspension of MTN’s Xtratime service

Main story

A Nigerian subscriber has publicly criticised MTN Nigeria on social media platform X over what he described as unusually rapid data depletion, reigniting debate about billing transparency in the country’s telecommunications sector.

In a complaint that has gained traction online, the customer alleged that his weekly data subscription was exhausted in less than 48 hours despite maintaining what he described as consistent usage patterns. He expressed frustration over the cost implications, stating that he spends as much as ₦10,000 weekly on data.

The development adds to a growing wave of public dissatisfaction, as more subscribers question the accuracy of data usage tracking and the value offered by telecom providers amid rising costs.

The issue has also drawn renewed attention following earlier criticisms by activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, who had accused telecom operators—particularly MTN—of practices that allegedly shortchange subscribers through unexplained data depletion.

Although such allegations remain unverified, they continue to shape public discourse around accountability and consumer rights within Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.

The backlash comes at a time when MTN Nigeria recently suspended its airtime and data advance service, Xtratime, a move that has further heightened scrutiny of its pricing structures and service offerings.

What’s being said

Consumers and digital rights advocates are calling for improved clarity in how telecom operators calculate data usage, as well as more responsive customer service mechanisms. Critics argue that recurring complaints point to systemic issues that require closer regulatory attention.

On the other hand, telecom operators have historically maintained that data depletion rates are influenced by user behaviour, background app activity, and device settings—factors they say are often overlooked by subscribers.

What’s next

Industry watchers expect increased pressure on regulators, particularly the Nigerian Communications Commission, to investigate complaints and enforce stricter consumer protection measures.

There are also calls for telecom companies to adopt more transparent billing systems and provide real-time usage breakdowns to rebuild consumer trust.

Bottom line

The controversy underscores persistent trust deficits between telecom providers and subscribers in Nigeria. Without improved transparency and stronger regulatory oversight, concerns over data billing practices may continue to undermine confidence in the country’s expanding digital economy.