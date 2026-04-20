Court backs FCCPC in Air Peace dispute over ticket refund complaints

Key points

Federal High Court dismisses Air Peace suit challenging FCCPC’s authority

Judgment affirms Commission’s powers to investigate consumer complaints

FCCPC vows continued enforcement of consumer protection in aviation sector

Main story

The Federal High Court in Abuja has upheld the regulatory powers of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), dismissing a suit filed by Air Peace Limited challenging the Commission’s authority to investigate consumer complaints and issue summons.

The disclosure was contained in a press statement issued by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), signed by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, and published on the Commission’s official handle on X on Monday.



Delivering judgment on Monday, Justice James Omotosho affirmed that the FCCPC acted within the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018 (FCCPA), which empowers it to receive complaints, assess cases, and take lawful steps, including investigations where necessary.

Reacting to the ruling, FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tunji Bello, described the judgment as a significant clarification of the Commission’s mandate to protect consumers and ensure fair market practices.

He explained that the dispute stemmed from complaints involving unrefunded ticket fares, cancelled flights, and other service-related concerns raised by airline passengers.

Bello stressed that the Commission’s investigative processes are administrative in nature and aimed at establishing facts, noting that such actions do not imply guilt or wrongdoing on the part of any party.

The issues

The case highlights ongoing tensions between regulatory enforcement and corporate resistance, particularly in sectors like aviation where service delivery failures—such as flight cancellations and delayed refunds—frequently trigger consumer complaints.

At its core, the matter raises questions about accountability, consumer rights, and the extent of regulatory oversight in Nigeria’s service-driven industries.

What’s being said

The FCCPC maintains that consumers who pay for services are entitled to fairness, transparency, and timely redress in line with existing laws.

Bello urged businesses operating in Nigeria to cooperate with lawful regulatory processes and strengthen internal complaint resolution mechanisms to address customer grievances efficiently.

Industry stakeholders note that the judgment could serve as a precedent reinforcing the authority of regulators in addressing consumer-related disputes.

What’s next

With the court affirming FCCPC’s powers, the Commission is expected to intensify oversight activities, particularly in the aviation sector, to ensure compliance with consumer protection standards.

Air Peace and other operators may also face increased scrutiny regarding their customer service practices, especially in handling refunds and disruptions.

Bottom line

The ruling strengthens FCCPC’s hand in enforcing consumer rights and signals a shift towards stricter regulatory oversight. For businesses, it underscores the need for transparency and responsiveness, while for consumers, it reinforces legal backing for seeking redress.