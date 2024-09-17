Dollar-to-Naira Exchange Rate For 17th September 2024

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the Naira closed at 1665.50 per $1 on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Naira traded as high as 1646.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Tuesday.

How much is a dollar to a naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1662 and sell at N1665 on Monday, 16th September 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1662 Selling Rate N1665

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1645 Selling Rate N1646

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

New Price Of Petrol Across All States In Nigeria – NNPCL

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that petrol prices will increase across the states. The increase in price, Naija News reported, followed a statement from NNPCL stating that it bought petrol at a higher rate from Dangote Refinery on Sunday.

NNPCL’s statement also disclosed that contrary to the directive of the federal, Dangote Refinery sold its refined product on Sunday in US Dollars and not naira. The statement, however, disclosed that Dangote Refinery will sell its October product in naira.

A breakdown of the chart from NNPCL showed Dangote Refinery sold gasoline to NNPCL at ₦898.78 per liter. NNPCL paid a Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) fee of ₦8.99, an inspection fee of ₦0.97, a distribution cost in Lagos of ₦15, and a margin of ₦26.48.

NNPCL’s statement added that the estimated pump price in Lagos will be ₦950.22, Sokoto State ₦999.22, Kano State ₦999.22, Borno State ₦1,019.22, Kaduna ₦999.22, FCT ₦992.22, Oyo State ₦960.22, Lagos State ₦950.22, Rivers State ₦980.00, Imo State ₦980.22.

An analysis of the chart showed that except from Lagos State, other states of the federation will be paying higher because of distribution costs.