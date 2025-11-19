Nigeria Records Inflation Relief As Equities Lose Steam Despite Positive Indicators

Nigeria’s economic landscape continued to shift this month as the country posted another slowdown in headline inflation, which eased to 16.05%, a notable drop from 18.02% recorded previously.

The decline, largely influenced by the moderation in energy and food prices, reinforces the emerging trend that inflationary pressures are gradually tapering after months of intense strain on households and the productive sector.

But the encouraging macro data has failed to lift market sentiment. After rallying briefly to 151,000 basis points, the NGX All-Share Index has retreated to about 145,159 basis points, with losses spreading across multiple sectors. Banking stocks have borne the brunt of the downturn as investors cash out from earlier gains and reassess exposure due to tighter liquidity conditions, shifting credit expectations, and evolving interest-rate outlooks.

Key implications of the disinflation trend

Improved Real Yields for Investors

As inflation cools, investors stand to benefit from better real returns, opening a pathway for more attractive valuations, particularly in dividend-driven blue-chip stocks. Room for Monetary Policy Easing

A lower inflation profile provides policymakers with flexibility to gradually relax interest rates—an eventual boost for banks, industrial players, and other sectors sensitive to credit conditions. Investor Caution Persists

The market’s retreat in spite of favourable macro conditions indicates caution persists. A meaningful recovery may only emerge when inflation stabilises further and corporate earnings begin to reflect reduced production and financing costs.

What to watch as Q4 earnings approach

Banking – Gradual Accumulation of Strong Players

Recent sell-offs have created entry points in fundamentally sound Tier-1 banks with robust liquidity and diversified revenue streams. Consumer Goods – Potential for Margin Expansion

As food inflation eases, leading consumer goods firms may see improved input cost conditions and volume growth moving into the final quarter. Industrials – Long-Term Steady Performers

Cement producers, construction-linked firms, and industrial giants remain supported by ongoing reforms, capital inflows, and infrastructure priorities. High-Dividend and Defensive Stocks

Telecom-related and utility-oriented equities continue to offer stability while the broader market recalibrates. Maintain Strategic Cash Buffers

Holding liquidity will enable quick repositioning as volatility creates favourable accumulation windows.

As Nigeria approaches the final phase of 2025, the economic narrative increasingly points toward gradual stabilisation rather than accelerated growth. Sustained disinflation and eventual easing of monetary conditions may provide the fuel for equities to rebound toward year-end—particularly if Q4 earnings reveal improving cost profiles and evidence of resilient consumer demand.

Investors who remain selective, disciplined, and responsive to macro signals will be best placed to tap into the next wave of market recovery.