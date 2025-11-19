Lagos Set To Host TEDx Admiralty Way 2025 As Conversations On Masculinity Evolve

Lagos is preparing to welcome speakers, innovators, and advocates as the city hosts TEDx Admiralty Way 2025, an event positioned to examine the changing landscape of masculinity and reimagine traditional perceptions of manhood, organisers announced.

The gathering, scheduled for Wednesday, 19 November 2025, will take place at Filmhouse Cinemas on Admiralty Way, Lekki, where thought leaders from various fields will convene to discuss emotional wellbeing, leadership, and societal transformation.

Anchored on the theme “Transforming Masculinity Through Infrastructure,” the programme seeks to create an open environment where men can discuss vulnerability, develop healthier emotional frameworks, and challenge long-standing stereotypes. Organisers noted that masculinity should not be equated with emotional hardness but seen through the lens of balanced strength, empathy, and intentional living.

The speaker lineup features prominent figures such as H.E. Caleb Muftwang, Governor of Plateau State; Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director of Sterling Bank; Tunde Onakoya, Founder of Chess in Slums Africa; Dr. Maymunah Kadiri, Consultant Psychiatrist & Emotional Wellness Specialist; Dr. Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Founder of Rise Networks; alongside various leaders in impact-driven fields.

Commenting on the event’s purpose, the organising committee highlighted the deeper mission behind the initiative:

“This platform is about redesigning the systems that shape boys and men, and helping them rediscover clarity, emotional balance, and purpose. We aim to nurture a generation of men who lead with empathy, accountability, and inclusion.”

The event will include interactive segments, community engagement opportunities, and networking spaces for participants including parents, educators, policymakers, and individuals committed to advancing societal change. Virtual participation will also be available through Quilo for attendees unable to join physically.

TEDx Admiralty Way 2025 is convened by Kelechi Nwaozuzu and Obinna Ukachukwu, with sponsorship from brands such as Cafe One, Filmhouse Cinemas, Sterling Bank, Coca-Cola, Red Bull, Hollandia, and other partners that support conversations aimed at redefining masculinity and inspiring progressive change.