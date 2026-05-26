SEDC to support 30 South-East young innovators with equity investments

Keypoints

The Southeast Development Commission has announced plans to provide equity investments to 30 young innovators across the South-East region.

Structural disclosures were made by SEDC Managing Director Mark Okoye during the South-East Pitch Competition in Enugu.

Portfolio managers confirmed that the merit-based venture capital initiative is targeting a total investment of about $500,000 dollars.

Operational frameworks will split the 30 chosen startups into an accelerator track and an early-stage incubation track.

Corporate plans include an mandatory three-month mentorship program focused on corporate governance, accounting, and business development.

Main Story

The Southeast Development Commission (SEDC) says it will support 30 young innovators from the South-East region with equity investments aimed at growing their businesses and strengthening the regional technology ecosystem.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SEDC, Mark Okoye, disclosed this on Monday in Enugu during the South-East Pitch Competition organised by the commission.

Okoye said the initiative was designed to address challenges facing young innovators in the region, especially lack of access to finance and inadequate founder support.

According to him, many talented young people from universities in the South-East have been forced to relocate to other parts of the country in search of funding opportunities.

To evaluate intermediate application pools, the commission implemented a multi-stage screening process to narrow down the high volume of incoming startup entries.

The SEDC boss explained that over 1,200 startups applied within the first three weeks of the programme. He said the number was later reduced to 189 after screening, while independent assessors shortlisted 50 startups currently participating in the pitch competition in Enugu.

According to him, 30 startups will eventually emerge successful, with 20 selected startups participating in the accelerator track for already operational businesses, while others would be supported at the incubation stage to develop minimum viable products.

Furthermore, commission leadership connected the financial framework of the technology rollout to modernized indigenous business models. Also speaking, the Executive Director of Finance and Chairman of the South-East Venture Capital Programme, Stanley Ohajuruka, said the initiative was one of the commission’s flagship programmes aimed at supporting innovators and scaling up small businesses.

He explained that the venture capital programme was inspired by President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasised innovative financing mechanisms to support startups and industrialisation, noting that the strategic layout represents a regional implementation of those national digital objectives.

The Issues

Retaining regional university tech talents who frequently relocate to other territories due to localized funding scarcity.

Balancing financial disbursements between established operational startups and early-stage companies needing minimum viable products.

Transitioning traditional cultural apprenticeship structures into formalized, technology-driven venture capital frameworks.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the structural deficiencies that previously hindered local technology founders, SEDC Managing Director Mark Okoye stated: “We had the talent, the expertise, the entrepreneurial spirit and the commitment, but there were gaps within the ecosystem. One of them is access to finance and the second one is founder support,”

Explaining the strategic foundation of the overarching fund, he added that the programme is a soft launch of a broader venture capital initiative targeted at investing “about $500,000 dollars into startups across the region.”

Emphasizing the strict regulatory compliance and commercial nature of the allocations, he noted: “It is not grants. It is not empowerment. It is a merit-based, transparent and governance-secured process that is an investment into each of these startups,”

Specifying the precise capital distribution figures for the distinct operational paths, the text noted that “startups in the accelerator category would receive $20,000 dollars each in equity investment, while early-stage innovators would receive about $5,000 dollars.”

Outlining the administrative oversight and reporting metrics attached to the funding, Okoye explained: “We want to ensure that these businesses grow sustainably. This is equity investment and there will be proper monitoring and governance structures,”

Mapping the cultural inspiration behind the commission’s modern financing mechanisms, Executive Director of Finance Stanley Ohajuruka noted that the initiative was inspired by the South-East apprenticeship system popularly known as the “Igba boy” model, stating: “We want to modernise that unique system and use technology and innovation to build businesses that will benefit not only the entrepreneurs but society at large,”

What’s Next

Independent assessors in Enugu will conclude grading the ongoing pitch sessions to select the final 30 successful startups.

Legal and financial teams at the SEDC will disburse $20,000 dollars each to the accelerator track winners and $5,000 dollars each to the incubation stage companies.

Beneficiaries will commence the mandatory three-month mentorship and training programme covering corporate governance and financial accounting.

Bottom Line

Aiming to curb talent migration by addressing severe gaps in regional finance, the Southeast Development Commission has launched a merit-based $500,000 dollar venture capital initiative in Enugu to back 30 local startups with equity investments of up to $20,000 dollars each, drawing structural inspiration from the traditional “Igba boy” apprenticeship model.