Nigeria Customs Service To Begin Second Phase Of Recruitment On September 14

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced that the second phase of its recruitment process will take place between September 14 and September 21. This stage will involve an online Computer-Based Test (CBT), according to the service’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, who issued a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Maiwada explained that the exercise underscores NCS’s dedication to fairness, accessibility, and transparency in the recruitment process.

During the initial phase, which was launched on December 27, 2024, the NCS advertised 3,927 job openings across its Superintendent, Inspectorate, and Customs Assistant cadres. The service received a staggering 573,523 applications, out of which 286,697 were shortlisted after rigorous documentation screening.

Candidates eligible for the CBT will be able to take the test from any location with reliable internet access. However, the service emphasized that the test must be conducted strictly on a desktop or laptop computer equipped with a webcam and full-screen display, as mobile phones will not be permitted.

Facial verification will be mandatory at login, making it necessary for candidates to maintain a neat appearance for smooth recognition. In addition, the system is highly sensitive to movement and background noise; excessive activity, whispering, or distractions could cause an automatic logout.

Maiwada further noted that switching between windows during the test would be flagged as malpractice and could result in disqualification. To help applicants prepare, a compulsory pre-test session will be held two days before the main CBT. Two separate links will be shared with candidates—one for the pre-test and one for the actual examination.

He added that only applicants in the Superintendent Cadre will proceed to an additional CBT stage in the recruitment process. Successful candidates will be notified of further steps through official NCS communication channels.

The spokesperson cautioned applicants against relying on unverified sources for updates, stressing that the NCS does not request payments or conduct recruitment via social media.

Maiwada highlighted that the recruitment aligns with NCS’s mandate to build human capacity and improve service delivery across its operations.