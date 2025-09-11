BBNaija Season 10: Rooboy, Dede, And Joanna Rejoin The House After Fake Eviction

The drama in Big Brother Naija Season 10 reached new heights as three housemates—Rooboy, Dede, and Joanna—who were earlier evicted in the controversial “red phone” twist, made a dramatic return to the house.

The trio re-entered on Wednesday night after spending two days in a hidden room, where viewers continued to watch their every move as part of Big Brother’s long-running surprise eviction format.

Their unexpected eviction earlier in the week shocked housemates and fans alike after show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced their departure, following Biggie’s countdown. Rooboy, who had answered the red phone, was instructed to leave immediately, just as Dede and Joanna had before him.

However, following the Travelbeta task on Wednesday, the three housemates made a surprise comeback one after another, leaving the rest of the contestants stunned. Their return was met with joy, easing the tension and uncertainty that had engulfed the house since their exit.

Joanna boldly stated she intended to remain in the house until the final day, while Rooboy made his presence felt with dramatic flair. Sultana, another contestant, later admitted she suspected the evicted trio would eventually return.

The “red phone twist” has long been one of Big Brother Naija’s most unpredictable tactics, often forcing housemates into sudden exits or punishments. This season, Dede was the first to answer the phone and was told to nominate another contestant—she chose Joanna, resulting in both being declared evicted. Shortly afterward, Rooboy also fell victim to the twist.

Their triple exit left the house in shock and sparked widespread speculation among viewers about whether the eviction was genuine. As seen in past seasons, such “fake evictions” often stir drama, reset house dynamics, and keep fans glued to the show.