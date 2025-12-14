Nigeria Committed To Tackling Climate Change, Says Aviation Minister

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to regional cooperation and climate resilience, saying the country remains fully engaged in efforts to strengthen climate services across West Africa and the Sahel.

Keyamo made the statement in Abuja while receiving the director general of the AGRHYMET Regional Centre, Issoufou Baoua, who led a high-level delegation to the ministry as part of a joint mission on the operationalisation of the Regional Climate Centre for West Africa and the Sahel.

The delegation included senior officials from AGRHYMET and the World Meteorological Organisation, as well as the immediate past director general of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Mansur Bako Matazu. The mission was carried out alongside the current director general of NiMet, Charles Anosike.

Special adviser to the minister on media, Tunde Moshood, said the visit focused on strengthening collaboration to ensure the full take-off of the regional climate centre, which is expected to enhance climate services, boost adaptive capacity and support evidence-based decision-making across the region.

During the meeting, Baoua briefed the minister on a recently signed memorandum of understanding between AGRHYMET and NiMet aimed at operationalising the centre. He said Nigeria was the first country visited by the mission and remains the only English-speaking nation among the 17 participating member states.

Baoua said the mission seeks to strengthen institutional partnerships, align regional priorities, identify capacity gaps and establish clear milestones for the effective commencement of the centre. He added that the project relies heavily on donor support and expressed confidence in Nigeria’s continued leadership.

Responding, Keyamo welcomed the delegation and reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to support the initiative, describing the country as a key player in regional commitments. He said Nigeria continues to host and fund the World Meteorological Organisation office in Abuja and will provide financial and institutional backing for the mission.

The minister commended AGRHYMET and the WMO for advancing climate services in the region, noting that the operationalisation of the regional climate centre will improve early warning systems, support aviation safety planning and strengthen climate research for Nigeria and neighbouring countries.