NCC Blocks Piracy Sites And Calls For Stronger Digital Protection In Nollywood

The Nigerian Copyright Commission has urged Nigerian filmmakers to adopt stronger digital protection tools as Nollywood faces rising levels of online piracy driven by the growth of streaming platforms. The call was made during a webinar hosted by Greychapel Legal titled “Clicks, Streams, and Copyright: Who Owns Nollywood’s Digital Future” which brought together filmmakers, regulators, lawyers and media strategists to discuss how content ownership and copyright enforcement are shifting in the digital era.

Lynda Alphaeus, Director and Head of the NCC Lagos Office, said the Commission is intensifying its efforts to curb piracy across digital channels and is upgrading its operations to respond to emerging threats. She noted that Nigeria’s new Copyright Act was updated to strengthen creators’ rights in a period marked by rapid expansion of online distribution.

Alphaeus said the NCC now has the authority to block networks that publish illegal content and has already shut down seven websites distributing pirated Nigerian films. She added that the Commission has created a special taskforce known as the STOP Unit to coordinate online anti-piracy operations and is running awareness campaigns in markets and schools to educate creators and the public on copyright responsibilities.

She encouraged filmmakers to take responsibility for their digital safety by deploying available technological tools that can protect their work. She explained that encryption prevents unauthorised copying, blockchain technology provides permanent proof of ownership, digital watermarking helps trace illegal uploads, and cloud security with regular offline backups protects creative files before release.

Although copyright registration is not required by law in Nigeria, Alphaeus said registering a work strengthens protection and provides legal presumptions that support enforcement. She urged creators to prioritise copyright knowledge as part of their business strategy.

Other speakers at the webinar stressed the urgency of securing Nollywood’s digital assets. Film director James Omokwe said streaming platforms have opened major opportunities for visibility and revenue but have also expanded the avenues for intellectual property theft. Media strategist Solafunmi Laelle noted that control of audience data will increasingly determine leverage and value in film licensing negotiations, warning that creators who lose control of their intellectual property also lose access to vital data that influences long-term earnings.

Entertainment lawyer Nky Ofeimun highlighted the importance of understanding contracts, ownership terms, platform exclusivity and reversion rights. She said many filmmakers underestimate how easily digital copies can be duplicated or uploaded once control is lost.

Panelists agreed that as Nollywood expands its digital presence, piracy will continue to evolve and become more sophisticated. They called for the adoption of stronger technological tools, improved contract negotiation and broader education on copyright. They concluded that while content drives the industry, protection remains essential to its survival.