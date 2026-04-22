CBN warns Nigerians over surge in fraudulent messages, heightened Cybersecurity risks

Key Points:

CBN alerts public to rising fake emails and messages impersonating the bank

Fraudsters using malicious links to steal sensitive financial data

Nigerians urged to verify information via official platforms only

Apex bank strengthens cybersecurity measures amid growing digital threats

Main Story:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised alarm over a growing wave of fraudulent digital communications falsely claiming to originate from the institution, warning Nigerians to remain vigilant as cybercriminals intensify efforts to exploit unsuspecting individuals.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the apex bank disclosed that scammers are increasingly circulating fake emails, text messages, and online content designed to mislead the public and gain unauthorized access to personal and financial information.

According to the CBN, the fraudulent messages often contain malicious links and fabricated claims relating to the bank’s leadership, regulatory activities, and policy decisions. These tactics, it said, form part of a broader and more sophisticated pattern of cyberattacks targeting Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

“The fraudulent messages prompt recipients to click links, spread false information about the Bank’s leadership and policies, and are intended to hack personal accounts,” the bank stated.

The CBN reiterated that its official website remains the only verified digital platform for its communications, urging the public to rely solely on credible sources for accurate information regarding its operations.

Public Advisory and Safety Measures

As part of its public advisory, the apex bank urged Nigerians to exercise caution when dealing with unsolicited communications, particularly those requesting confidential information or directing users to unfamiliar links.

The bank emphasized that individuals should never disclose sensitive data such as passwords, bank account details, or personal identification information through unverified channels. It also encouraged the public to independently confirm any communication attributed to the institution via its official website or trusted media outlets.

Furthermore, Nigerians were advised to promptly report suspected fraudulent messages or platforms to relevant law enforcement agencies to aid investigation and enforcement actions.

Cybersecurity experts note that impersonation scams involving regulatory authorities have evolved significantly, with fraudsters increasingly replicating official branding, tone, and messaging formats to create a false sense of legitimacy. These schemes often capitalize on heightened public interest in monetary policy updates, foreign exchange developments, and banking sector reforms.

CBN Strengthens Cybersecurity Frameworks

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the financial system, the CBN stated that it is continuously upgrading its cybersecurity infrastructure in collaboration with government agencies and industry stakeholders.

“The CBN remains fully committed to protecting the public against digital fraud and strengthening its cybersecurity frameworks,” the statement added.

Analysts say the warning reflects a broader uptick in cyber threats across Nigeria’s financial sector, driven by rapid digital banking adoption, fintech expansion, and increased internet penetration. The shift toward digital financial services has expanded the attack surface for cybercriminals, making consumers more vulnerable to exploitation.

Growing Concern Over Digital Fraud

Recent data from industry regulators and cybersecurity firms indicate a sustained rise in phishing attacks, identity theft, and online financial scams targeting Nigerian consumers. Fraudsters are increasingly deploying social engineering techniques—leveraging urgency, fear, and perceived authority—to manipulate victims into revealing sensitive information.

The latest alert from the CBN underscores the urgency of improving digital literacy and strengthening personal cybersecurity practices as financial activities continue to migrate online.

Consumers are advised to adopt basic security measures, including enabling multi-factor authentication, regularly updating passwords, and verifying the authenticity of all financial communications before taking action.

What’s Next:

The CBN is expected to intensify public awareness campaigns and deepen collaboration with financial institutions, telecom operators, and security agencies to curb the spread of cyber fraud. Increased regulatory scrutiny and consumer education initiatives are likely to play a central role in mitigating emerging digital threats within Nigeria’s financial system.