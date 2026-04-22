FAAN foils vandalism attempt at MMIA; 13 convicts jailed

Keypoints

FAAN security and the Joint Military Task Force (JMTF) arrested 14 suspected vandals on Monday evening, April 20, 2026.

The suspects gained access to the Terminal One construction site at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) by impersonating workers.

Security recovered high-value vandalized materials, including copper wires and iron components.

13 of the suspects were arraigned and convicted on Tuesday, receiving sentences of one year and seven months in prison.

One suspect pleaded not guilty and has been remanded in custody until June 2026.

Main Story

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has successfully disrupted a coordinated attempt to sabotage critical aviation infrastructure in Lagos.

On Monday evening, a swift intelligence-led operation resulted in the arrest of 14 individuals at the Terminal One construction site of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

The suspects had allegedly utilized a “Trojan horse” tactic—dressing as authorized construction personnel to bypass security checkpoints and gain access to restricted zones.

The interception, led by FAAN’s security architecture in collaboration with the Joint Military Task Force (JMTF), caught the group in possession of a significant haul of stolen property.

Copper cabling and vital iron structural components were recovered during the bust. Following the arrest, the suspects were handed over to the Airport Police Command and swiftly arraigned at the Magistrate Court for Special Offences in Oshodi.

By Tuesday afternoon, 13 of the individuals had pleaded guilty and were sentenced to nearly two years in prison, marking a rapid-response judicial victory for the authority.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the identity-verification loophole; despite robust perimeters, the use of impersonation indicates a need for more advanced biometric or multi-factor authentication for site workers. Authorities must solve the problem of insider-outsider synergy, as the suspects’ ability to navigate a complex construction site suggests they may have had unauthorized knowledge of high-value material locations.

Furthermore, there is an infrastructure-sabotage risk; the removal of copper wiring is not just a theft but a potential safety hazard that could delay the timeline for Terminal One’s completion. To succeed, FAAN must continue to integrate its digital surveillance with “boots on the ground” patrols to deter organized scrap-metal syndicates.

What’s Being Said

“This successful operation underscores FAAN’s robust and proactive security framework and our zero-tolerance stance,” stated Henry Agbebire, Director of Public Affairs at FAAN.

Commissioner of Police (Airport Command), Ogunbode Olufunke, commended the JMTF, describing the operation as a “demonstration of the command’s commitment to protecting airport operations.”

What’s Next

The 13 convicted individuals will begin their prison terms immediately, while the 14th suspect awaits a hearing on June 16, 2026 .

. FAAN is expected to review and tighten access control procedures for all ongoing renovation and construction projects nationwide to prevent further impersonation attempts.

for all ongoing renovation and construction projects nationwide to prevent further impersonation attempts. Enhanced CCTV coverage and perimeter sensors are being prioritized for the MMIA Terminal One zone to provide 24/7 technical surveillance.

and perimeter sensors are being prioritized for the MMIA Terminal One zone to provide 24/7 technical surveillance. The Beesam Divisional Police are continuing investigations to determine if a larger “scrap metal syndicate” is behind the repeated targeting of airport construction sites.

Bottom Line

By moving from arrest to conviction within 24 hours, FAAN and the judiciary have sent a clear message: critical aviation assets are a red line. The successful foiling of the Terminal One theft proves that while vandals are becoming more creative, the “zero-tolerance” policy is being backed by rapid, coordinated action.