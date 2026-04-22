RMRDC launches NISSRAMP to bridge data gaps in Nigeria’s raw materials sector

Keypoints

The Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) unveiled the Nigerian Information Statistical System for Raw Materials and Products (NISSRAMP) on Tuesday.

NISSRAMP is a unified digital repository providing real-time data on the availability, location, and quality of Nigeria’s natural resources.

The platform integrates databases from 16 institutions, including the CBN, Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, and the Nigeria Customs Service.

A core function of the system is enforcing the Federal Government’s policy of 30% local value addition before raw materials are exported.

The platform leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics to provide actionable insights for investors, researchers, and policymakers.

Main Story

Nigeria’s industrial sector has taken a significant leap toward data-driven growth with the launch of NISSRAMP. Unveiled in Abuja by the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), the platform is designed to end the “fragmented landscape” that has historically forced investors and policymakers to operate in the dark.

RMRDC Director-General, Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, described the platform as a strategic tool that replaces incomplete or outdated records with a “single source of truth.”

NISSRAMP is more than a simple database; it is a collaborative ecosystem. By linking 16 different institutional databases and utilizing global HS Codes, the system provides a holistic view of the national raw material value chain.

It offers specific modules on pricing, fabricators’ data, and capacity utilization, empowering stakeholders to spot investment opportunities that were previously hidden due to a lack of transparent information.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the data-integrity maintenance; keeping a real-time system current across 16 different institutional databases requires seamless technical synchronization and constant updates from the field. Authorities must solve the problem of policy-compliance friction, as enforcing the 30% local value addition rule may face resistance from exporters accustomed to shipping raw, unprocessed goods.

Furthermore, there is a technological-adoption risk; for the platform to foster “inclusive industrial growth,” it must remain accessible and user-friendly for small-scale miners and local fabricators who may have limited digital literacy. To succeed, the RMRDC must ensure the Artificial Intelligence components prioritize data privacy and trust to encourage widespread industry participation.

What’s Being Said

“NISSRAMP comes as a breath of fresh air for investors… who until now navigated a fragmented landscape with no unified repository of information,” stated Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso.

Dr. Cypril Chinweyi of RMRDC noted that the platform “creates a holistic view” by linking databases from the Central Bank, Customs, and Geological Survey Agency.

What’s Next

The RMRDC is expected to begin a nationwide sensitization campaign to encourage industry operators and fabricators to upload their data to the platform.

Implementation of the 30% local value addition enforcement module is anticipated to start affecting export permits later in the 2026 fiscal year.

enforcement module is anticipated to start affecting export permits later in the 2026 fiscal year. Periodic updates to the AI algorithms are planned to enhance the “futurism” and predictive analytics features for market pricing trends.

Collaboration with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy is likely to expand the platform’s reach to tech hubs and research institutes.

Bottom Line

By branding data as the “new oil,” the RMRDC is attempting to formalize Nigeria’s vast natural resource wealth. If NISSRAMP successfully bridges the data gap, it could turn Nigeria into a more transparent and attractive destination for industrial investment, ensuring that the country’s raw materials drive local jobs rather than just foreign exports.