Nigeria, China Deepen Cultural and Sports Cooperation Through Wushu Exchange

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| June 3, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria and China have reaffirmed commitments to stronger bilateral relations through sports and cultural exchanges

The pledge was made during a Chinese Wushu cultural exhibition held in Abuja

Both countries are exploring deeper cooperation in sports development, education, tourism and youth engagement

Main Story

Nigeria and China have renewed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through sports diplomacy, cultural exchange and people-to-people engagement following a Chinese martial arts exhibition held in Abuja.

The event, titled “The Passion of Chinese Wushu Cultural Heritage Chinese Wushu Premium Exhibition,” was organised by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and brought together government officials, cultural representatives and sports stakeholders from both countries.

Speaking at the exhibition, Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy and Director of the China Cultural Centre, Yang Jianxing, described sports and culture as important tools for fostering mutual understanding and strengthening international friendships.

Yang said Chinese Wushu extends beyond physical activity and represents a rich cultural tradition rooted in values such as discipline, harmony, respect and peaceful coexistence.

“Cultural exchange serves as an important bridge for mutual learning among civilisations and for bringing people closer together,” Yang said.

“As an important symbol of China’s outstanding traditional culture, Wushu is not merely a sport; it is a cultural language and a spiritual heritage.”

He added that the exhibition provided Nigerian participants with a deeper understanding of Chinese traditions through lectures, demonstrations and interactive sessions led by a delegation from Beijing Sport University headed by Professor Wu Dong.

Representing the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, Special Adviser on Legal Strategy and Administration, Musa Ahmadu, said sports diplomacy continues to serve as a powerful platform for strengthening international partnerships.

Ahmadu noted that sports create opportunities for cooperation, youth development and cultural understanding beyond traditional diplomatic channels.

The exhibition featured live Wushu demonstrations, cultural performances and educational sessions highlighting the history, philosophy and artistic heritage of Chinese martial arts.

The event comes as Nigeria and China continue to expand cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, infrastructure, education, technology and cultural development. China remains one of Nigeria’s largest bilateral trade partners and a major investor in infrastructure projects across the country.

What’s Being Said

“The true spirit of martial arts lies not only in physical skills, but also in moral cultivation and personal growth,” said Yang Jianxing, Cultural Counsellor, Chinese Embassy in Nigeria.

“Sports speak a universal language. It crosses borders, bridges differences and brings people together in a way that formal diplomacy sometimes cannot,” said Musa Ahmadu, Special Adviser on Legal Strategy and Administration, National Sports Commission.

What’s Next

The Chinese Embassy and China Cultural Centre plan to expand cooperation in language education, arts, tourism and youth exchange programmes.

Nigerian and Chinese sports authorities are expected to explore additional partnerships in coaching, sports science and infrastructure development.

Future cultural exchange programmes are likely to focus on strengthening people-to-people ties between both countries.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: As Nigeria seeks stronger international partnerships beyond trade and investment, sports and cultural diplomacy are emerging as strategic tools for deepening bilateral engagement. The latest Wushu exhibition highlights how both countries are using soft power and cultural exchange to build longer-term relationships and institutional cooperation.