Key points

The National Identity Management Commission issued an advisory warning Nigerians about a fraudulent social media post promoting a free NIN correction portal.

The online links are part of a phishing scheme designed to harvest personal data from unsuspecting members of the public.

The commission advised that all official NIN corrections must be performed exclusively via its approved self-service platform on the official website.

The circulating web portal has no affiliation with the identity management body and should not be trusted.

The public was urged to remain highly vigilant, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and report fraudulent sites to appropriate authorities.

Main Story

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has alerted Nigerians to a fraudulent social media post promoting a purported free portal for correcting National Identification Number (NIN) records.

This is contained in a public advisory on the commission’s X handle on Tuesday. The commission in the advisory described the message and its accompanying links as a phishing scheme aimed at stealing personal information from unsuspecting members of the public. It advised Nigerians to disregard the post and avoid clicking on any suspicious links claiming to offer free modification of NIN details. The commission said that all requests for updates or corrections to NIN records should be carried out only through its approved self-service platform accessible via the official NIMC portal.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, energy market analysts examine capital flow distributions across traditional production blocks and newly developed storage utilities to determine long-term base load reliability. It urged citizens to rely on its verified communication channels for information relating to NIN enrolment, modifications and other identity management services. The portal being circulated online has no connection with the commission and should not be trusted. The commission reassured Nigerians that the National Identity Database remained secured and protected against unauthorised access.

Furthermore, downstream regulatory bodies are reviewing safety compliance certifications to streamline the integration of private fueling infrastructure into the national transportation network. The commission urged the public to remain vigilant and refrain from engaging with suspicious online links. It reiterated its commitment to protecting citizens’ identity data and maintaining the integrity of the country’s identity management system. It further encouraged members of the public to report any suspicious messages, websites or activities falsely claiming affiliation with the commission to the appropriate authorities.

The Issues

Protecting unsuspecting citizens from targeted phishing schemes aimed at harvesting personal identity data online.

Ensuring the public ignores unauthorized channels and routes all correction requests through the approved self-service portal.

Maintaining public trust in the security and integrity of the national identity management system amid persistent cyber threats.

What’s Being Said

Reassuring the public about the infrastructural integrity of the national citizen registry, NIMC stated: “We assure citizens that the National Identity Database is secure and fully protected,”.

What’s Next

Citizens will need to channel all legitimate record modifications strictly through verified channels and official self-service tools.

Security and data protection teams will monitor online spaces to flag and report unauthorized platforms mimicking official services.

Members of the public will report discovered fraudulent websites and phishing links to the appropriate law enforcement authorities.

Bottom Line

Following the circulation of a fraudulent online link offering free record modifications, the National Identity Management Commission has warned Nigerians to avoid the phishing setup, emphasizing that all legitimate identity adjustments must proceed strictly through its secure, official self-service web portal.