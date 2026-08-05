Neymar undecided on retirement as Santos contract nears end

Key points

Neymar says he has not decided whether to retire when his Santos contract expires in December.

The former Brazil forward says his priority is to honour his current deal before making any decision.

Despite recent injury setbacks, Neymar says he is physically improving and remains grateful for his career.

Main story

Brazil forward Neymar says he remains undecided about his future after his contract with Brazilian club Santos expires in December, insisting that retirement is not currently on his mind.

The 34-year-old, who recently ended his international career following Brazil’s World Cup campaign, said his immediate focus was to fulfil his contractual obligations with his boyhood club before deciding on the next step.

Speaking on his YouTube channel during the Neymar Jr. Institute auction, Neymar said he was taking his future “one step at a time.”

“I don’t know how long I’ll keep playing. I’m not thinking about stopping, nor do I know how long I’ll carry on,” he said.

“I have a contract with Santos until December.

“I intend to see it through, to honour the Santos shirt as best I can, and then I’ll think about it when my contract ends — whether I stay at Santos, leave, move on, stop playing or carry on.

“I really don’t know what I’m going to do.

“There’s still a long way to go until December, so let’s take it one step at a time.”

Neymar recently retired from international football after Brazil’s World Cup campaign, during which recurring muscular injuries limited him to just two appearances.

Despite those injury concerns, Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer said he was pleased with his current physical condition and remained motivated to improve.

“I’m feeling good physically, more and more so, out on the pitch. And that’s what matters.

“I want to always improve even if I’m at the end of my career.

“I’m very happy to have experienced what I’ve experienced up to now.

“I’m very grateful to God for what he has given me.

“I have nothing to complain about my career.”

The issues

Neymar’s contract situation has fuelled speculation over whether the veteran forward will extend his stay at Santos, seek another club or bring an end to a career that has included spells with Santos, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as becoming Brazil’s all-time leading scorer.

What’s being said

“I intend to see it through, to honour the Santos shirt as best I can, and then I’ll think about it when my contract ends.” — Neymar.

“I’m not thinking about stopping… I really don’t know what I’m going to do.” — Neymar.

What’s next

Neymar is expected to remain with Santos until the end of his contract in December before deciding whether to extend his stay, join another club or retire from professional football.

Bottom line

Neymar says no decision has been made about the next chapter of his career, with his immediate priority remaining helping Santos before weighing his options at the end of the season.