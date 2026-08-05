Delta health insurance enrolment nears 3 million, targets universal coverage

Key points

Delta says its health insurance scheme has enrolled nearly three million residents across the state.

The commission says digital technology and AI helped eliminate fraud, saving N2.1bn in 2025.

Delta targets 4.7 million enrollees by 2027 and universal health coverage by 2031.

Main story

The Director-General of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission (DSCHC), Dr Isaac Akpoveta, says the state’s health insurance scheme has enrolled nearly three million residents, positioning Delta as Nigeria’s leading state in health insurance coverage.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Delta State Economic and Investment Summit in Asaba on Wednesday, Akpoveta said health insurance had become a key driver of investment by providing healthcare coverage for investors, their employees and host communities.

He said the commission had enrolled more than 2.95 million residents and accredited 533 healthcare facilities across Delta’s 25 local government areas, with enrolment expected to surpass three million by the end of the week.

According to him, the state has deployed facial biometric verification, artificial intelligence and real-time monitoring systems to strengthen accountability, improve service delivery and eliminate fraud.

Akpoveta disclosed that the commission saved N2.1 billion in 2025 by eliminating ghost enrollees, fraudulent claims and irregular payments through its fully digital claims processing system.

He attributed the scheme’s success to strong political support from the Delta State Government, noting that the administration funds healthcare for pregnant women, children under five and elderly residents aged 65 years and above.

Akpoveta projected that enrolment would increase to 4.7 million by 2027, while expressing confidence that Delta would achieve universal health coverage before the end of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration in 2031.

He explained that although federal workers in the state are covered under the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Delta remains on track to register at least 80 per cent of its residents under the state scheme.

Akpoveta said wider health insurance coverage would improve public health, boost productivity and make the state more attractive to investors by ensuring a healthier workforce.

The issues

Nigeria continues to pursue universal health coverage, but enrolment remains uneven across states. Digital health insurance systems are increasingly being adopted to improve efficiency, reduce fraud and expand access to healthcare while supporting economic productivity.

What’s being said

“With our AI-driven ICT system… ghost enrollees, fraudulent billings and irregular payments have disappeared. In 2025 alone, we saved N2.1 billion from fraud.” — Dr Isaac Akpoveta, Director-General, Delta State Contributory Health Commission.

“Health insurance is a catalyst for investors because when you invest in a health insurance-compliant state, the people are generally healthy.” — Dr Isaac Akpoveta.

What’s next

The commission will continue statewide enrolment through its 533 accredited healthcare facilities, with the goal of reaching 4.7 million enrollees by 2027 and achieving universal health coverage by 2031.

Bottom line

Delta is relying on digital health insurance, expanded coverage and sustained public funding to improve healthcare access, reduce fraud and strengthen the state’s attractiveness to investors.