FG seeks stronger collaboration to accelerate Nigeria’s energy transition

Key points

Presidency says stronger collaboration is essential to accelerate Nigeria’s transition to clean energy.

Government says renewable energy can expand electricity access, create jobs and drive industrialisation.

Stakeholders call for better coordination to scale solar adoption and close Nigeria’s electricity access gap.

Main story

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating Nigeria’s energy transition, saying stronger collaboration among public and private sector stakeholders is critical to expanding renewable energy adoption and improving electricity access.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Technology, Mr Olamide Fagbuji, stated this on Wednesday at the Lagos Solar Forum 2026, a high-level policy dialogue convened under the Solar Power Nigeria Coalition in Lagos.

Speaking on the theme, “Building Consensus for Nigeria’s Just Energy Transition Future,” Fagbuji said Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy presents both an environmental necessity and an economic opportunity.

He urged government agencies, private investors, development partners, academia, civil society organisations and the diplomatic community to work together to expand energy access, promote industrialisation, create sustainable jobs, strengthen food security and build a resilient low-carbon economy.

According to him, improving access to solar and other renewable energy sources is central to achieving sustainable development, boosting industrial competitiveness and enhancing national energy security.

Fagbuji said climate change had evolved into a major economic, social and security challenge, making it imperative for Nigeria to build more resilient energy systems.

He noted that global investment in clean energy now exceeds investment in fossil fuels, presenting Nigeria with an opportunity to attract investment and participate more actively in the global energy transition.

While acknowledging that millions of Nigerians still rely on diesel generators and traditional cooking fuels due to inadequate electricity supply, he said the country’s abundant solar resources provide a strong foundation for achieving universal energy access.

Fagbuji also commended recent policy reforms, particularly the Electricity Act 2023, saying the legislation has created a stronger legal framework for decentralised electricity generation and increased private sector participation.

He added that renewable energy should be pursued not only as an environmental objective but also as an industrial strategy capable of supporting local manufacturing, technology transfer, export opportunities and employment.

Other speakers also stressed the importance of stronger coordination across the renewable energy ecosystem.

Senior Director of the Secure Energy Project, Mr Chris Kiff, said numerous organisations were implementing valuable energy initiatives across Nigeria but often worked independently, reducing their overall impact.

He explained that the forum was designed to create a platform for aligning existing initiatives, encouraging collaboration and reducing duplication of efforts.

Founder of AfriEnergy Tracker, Mr Daniel Awolaja, said Nigeria has about 14 gigawatts of installed electricity generation capacity but consistently delivers only about five gigawatts through the national grid.

He added that nearly 90 million Nigerians still lack reliable electricity, resulting in widespread dependence on petrol and diesel generators despite improvements in installed generation capacity.

In his opening remarks, Executive Director of the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation, Dr Michael Terungwa, said energy poverty continues to limit economic growth and human development across Nigeria.

He cited World Bank estimates showing that about 86.8 million Nigerians remain without electricity access, describing solar energy as one of the country’s most viable pathways to closing the electricity access gap.

The issues

Nigeria is pursuing a just energy transition to improve electricity access while reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Although policy reforms and private investment are gathering momentum, stakeholders say stronger collaboration, local manufacturing and coordinated implementation will be necessary to achieve universal energy access and maximise the economic benefits of renewable energy.

What’s being said

“Nigeria’s energy transition represents both an environmental necessity and a significant economic opportunity.” — Olamide Fagbuji, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Climate Technology.

“Rather, the meeting seeks to provide a platform where stakeholders can identify existing efforts, share experiences and explore opportunities for greater coordination under a common framework.” — Chris Kiff, Senior Director, Secure Energy Project.

What’s next

Stakeholders are expected to strengthen collaboration, align existing renewable energy initiatives and support policies that expand solar deployment, attract investment and increase local manufacturing capacity as Nigeria advances its energy transition agenda.

Bottom line

The Federal Government says achieving a successful energy transition will depend not only on policy reforms but also on stronger collaboration that expands renewable energy access, stimulates local industry and delivers reliable electricity to millions of Nigerians.