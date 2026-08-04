How to apply for the 2026 Chevening Scholarships: fully funded UK master’s opportunities now open

By BizWatch Nigeria Education Desk | August 4, 2026

Key Points

Applications for the 2026/27 Chevening Scholarships open today, 4 August 2026 at 11:00 UTC, and close on 6 October 2026 at 11:00 UTC

The UK Government-funded programme offers fully funded one-year taught master’s degrees at UK universities to emerging leaders committed to sustainable development

Successful scholars receive tuition fees, monthly living allowance, return economy flights, visa costs, and access to a global alumni network of more than 60,000 professionals

Eligibility requires citizenship of a Chevening-eligible country (including Nigeria), an undergraduate degree qualifying for UK postgraduate study, at least 2,800 hours of work experience after graduation, and a commitment to return home for two years

Applicants must select three eligible UK master’s courses and later secure an unconditional offer from at least one by the July 2027 deadline

Main Story

The United Kingdom Government has opened applications for the 2026 Chevening Scholarships, its flagship global programme offering fully funded one-year taught master’s degrees at universities across the UK. Applications opened on 4 August 2026 at 11:00 UTC and will close on 6 October 2026 at 11:00 UTC.

Funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations, Chevening targets individuals with strong leadership potential, influence and networking skills who are committed to driving sustainable development and addressing global challenges. The programme has supported more than 60,000 professionals from over 140 countries and territories since its establishment in 1983, building a global network of alumni in government, business, academia and civil society.

In Nigeria, the programme forms part of a significant bilateral education partnership. Nigeria has one of the largest Chevening alumni communities in Africa, with more than 1,500 Chevening alumni (and over 4,500 when combined with Commonwealth scholars). Recent cohorts have seen dozens of Nigerians selected annually — 39 Chevening scholars in the 2025 intake alone.

The scholarship covers full tuition fees, a monthly personal living allowance (higher for study in London), return economy flights, visa application costs, an arrival allowance, a departure allowance, and a contribution towards required TB testing where applicable. Scholars also gain access to exclusive networking events, leadership opportunities and lifelong membership of the global Chevening community.

The Issues

Chevening sits at the intersection of education access, leadership development and international cooperation at a time when many emerging professionals face high barriers to postgraduate study abroad. Tuition fees, living costs and travel expenses for a UK master’s degree can exceed tens of thousands of pounds, placing the opportunity beyond the reach of most mid-career candidates without external funding.

The programme’s emphasis on leadership potential and a clear plan for impact after return addresses a structural need in many eligible countries: building a cadre of decision-makers equipped with global networks and skills to tackle shared priorities such as growth and prosperity, climate resilience, security and more inclusive societies. For Nigeria, this aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen human capital in sectors ranging from public policy and energy to technology and education.

A consistent challenge remains the volume of applications relative to awards. Independent reading committees and embassy/high commission shortlisting processes mean only a fraction of applicants progress. Ineligible applications — often due to insufficient documented work experience or failure to meet the undergraduate degree threshold — are rejected early. The requirement to secure an unconditional university offer after selection adds another layer of pressure and planning.

What’s Being Said

Emma Hennessey, Head of the Scholarships Unit at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said: “Chevening is looking for exceptional individuals who are ready to collaborate with the UK to help build a more resilient, prosperous, and sustainable future. We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive cohort of global future leaders, so we are particularly interested in receiving applications from under-represented groups. Our scholars and fellows are chosen not only for their achievements, but for their leadership potential, their ability to build meaningful connections, and their commitment to creating lasting impact in their communities and globally. Through access to UK education, networks, and experiences, Chevening equips future leaders with the tools and connections needed to address shared international challenges together. I encourage anyone considering applying to reflect carefully on Chevening’s vision and purpose, and on how their own experiences and ambitions align with the impact our global community is working to achieve.”

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, described the programme as more than a scholarship: “Chevening is far more than a scholarship to study in the UK. It is an opportunity to join a global network of exceptional leaders committed to creating positive change in their communities and beyond. Through a world-class education, exposure to UK values and culture, and lifelong connections with the UK and Chevening alumni, scholars gain the knowledge, skills, and networks needed to address today’s most pressing challenges and advance sustainable development. If you have a clear vision for making a meaningful impact in areas of shared priority between Nigeria and the UK, I encourage you to apply and take the next step in your leadership journey.”

Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the programme’s vision and eligibility requirements on the official Chevening website before applying.

How to Apply: A Step-by-Step Guide

Confirm eligibility before starting You must be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory (Nigeria qualifies). You must commit to returning to your home country for at least two years after the scholarship ends. You need an undergraduate degree that qualifies you for a UK master’s programme (typically equivalent to a UK upper second-class 2:1 honours; the degree must have been completed at least two years before the application deadline). You must have at least two years’ work experience acquired after your undergraduate degree — equivalent to 2,800 hours. Full-time, part-time, voluntary work and unpaid internships all count; the online system calculates the total. You must not hold British or dual British citizenship (with limited exceptions), must not be resident in the UK at the time of application, and must not have previously studied in the UK on a UK government-funded scholarship (with a five-year rule for former Chevening Fellows). Research and select three eligible UK master’s courses Chevening supports one-year full-time taught master’s degrees only. On the application form you must nominate three different eligible courses. These can be at the same or different universities but should support a coherent career goal. You do not need an offer at the application stage, but successful candidates who reach interview must later obtain an unconditional offer from at least one of the three by 8 July 2027 (17:00 BST). Use the official Chevening course finder and university websites to check eligibility and entry requirements. Register on the official portal and complete the eligibility checker Go to chevening.org/apply, select Nigeria (or your country), and follow the link to the online application system once it opens. Complete the eligibility checker. If you pass, you will receive a unique access code — save it securely; you will need it throughout the process. Applications are free; Chevening does not endorse any third-party paid services. Complete the online application form carefully Sections include personal and immigration details, education history, work experience (up to 15 entries; the system totals the hours), three course choices, two referees, and four essay questions covering leadership and influencing skills, networking and relationship-building, reasons for studying in the UK and course choice, and career plan/impact. Write in your own words. Chevening uses tools to detect plagiarism and AI-generated content. Save progress regularly — sessions time out after inactivity. Submit before the deadline and prepare for next stages Submit by 6 October 2026 at 11:00 UTC. After the deadline, applications are sifted against eligibility criteria. Independent reading committees assess eligible applications between mid-October 2026 and January 2027. Shortlisted candidates are notified around mid-February 2027 and invited to interview (usually March–April 2027) at the British High Commission or embassy. Interview candidates must upload photo ID, undergraduate degree certificate and two reference letters at least seven working days before the interview. Results are announced from mid-June 2027. Successful candidates then submit their unconditional university offer by the July deadline and begin studies in September/October 2027.

What’s Next

Application window: 4 August 2026 (11:00 UTC) to 6 October 2026 (11:00 UTC)

Eligibility sift and reading committee assessments: October 2026 – January 2027

Shortlisting for interviews: mid-February 2027

Interviews: March–April 2027

Results announced: from mid-June 2027

Unconditional offer deadline: 8 July 2027 (17:00 BST)

Studies begin in the UK: September/October 2027

Applicants should monitor the official Chevening website (chevening.org) and their country page for any updates. Official guidance on essays, interviews, work experience calculation and course selection is available in the resource hub.

The Bottom Line: Chevening remains one of the most competitive and comprehensive fully funded pathways for mid-career professionals seeking a UK master’s degree. For Nigerian applicants with demonstrated leadership, clear impact plans and the required experience, the open window offers a genuine opportunity to join a global network while gaining skills that can be applied directly to national and shared international challenges. Preparation — especially accurate work-hour documentation, coherent course choices and authentic essays — will separate strong applications from the rest.