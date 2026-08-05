EFCC freezes Osun government account before poll

Key points

Vanguard reports that the EFCC has frozen an Osun State Government account domiciled with First Bank.

Gov. Ademola Adeleke describes the reported action as an attempt to disrupt government activities ahead of the Aug. 15 governorship election.

The EFCC has yet to issue an official statement on the reported account restriction.

Main story

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen an Osun State Government account domiciled with First Bank, according to a report by Vanguard newspaper.

The account, reportedly used for the payment of workers’ salaries, was placed on “Post No Debit” status about 10 days before the state’s governorship election scheduled for Aug. 15.

The development followed allegations by Gov. Ademola Adeleke that the anti-graft agency planned to freeze the state government’s accounts and those of senior government officials.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr Kolapo Alimi, the governor described the reported move as an attempt to cripple government activities ahead of the election.

Adeleke maintained that there was no legal basis for freezing the accounts of the state government, arguing that the EFCC lacked the statutory powers to take such action.

A source close to the governor, who requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly, told Vanguard that the account had already been frozen.

“I can confirm that the state government account has been frozen by the EFCC. It is no longer an allegation. The governor will address the press shortly to update the public on the situation,” the source was quoted as saying.

As of the time of filing the report, the EFCC had not issued an official statement on the development, while the reason for the account restriction was not immediately known.

The issues

The reported account freeze comes days before the Aug. 15 Osun State governorship election and has heightened political tension in the state. While the state government questions the legality of the action, the EFCC has yet to publicly explain the reported restriction.

What’s being said

“There is no legal basis for freezing the accounts of the state government.” — Gov. Ademola Adeleke.

“I can confirm that the state government account has been frozen by the EFCC. It is no longer an allegation.” — Anonymous source quoted by Vanguard.

What’s next

Attention is expected to shift to the EFCC for an official response on the reported account restriction, while Gov. Adeleke is expected to brief the public on the development.

Bottom line

According to Vanguard, the reported freezing of an Osun State Government account has introduced a fresh point of contention ahead of the state’s governorship election, with the EFCC yet to publicly clarify the reason for the action.