CBN Opens N700bn Treasury Bills Auction Amid Strong Liquidity

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 3, 2026

Key Points

CBN is offering N700 billion in Treasury bills across 91-day, 182-day and 364-day tenors

Strong investor demand is expected due to excess liquidity in the financial system

One-year Treasury bills are likely to attract the highest subscriptions, continuing recent market trends

Main Story

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will open subscriptions for N700 billion worth of Nigerian Treasury Bills (NTBs) at its primary market auction on Wednesday as it seeks to manage liquidity and refinance maturing obligations.

According to auction details released by the apex bank, N150 billion will be offered through 91-day Treasury bills, while N50 billion will be raised through the 182-day instrument. The largest portion of the issuance, N500 billion, will be offered through the 364-day Treasury bill, reflecting sustained investor appetite for longer-dated government securities.

Market analysts expect the auction to attract strong participation from investors, supported by elevated liquidity levels across the banking system and the continued search for attractive risk-free returns.

The offering follows the CBN’s decision to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 26.50 percent despite inflationary pressures that have persisted in recent months. The decision signaled the central bank’s preference for maintaining a tight monetary stance while gradually reducing reliance on expensive short-term borrowing.

At the previous Treasury bills auction in May, the CBN offered N700 billion across the three tenors but received subscriptions totaling N1.989 trillion, underscoring robust demand from banks, pension funds and institutional investors. Market data showed that the 91-day bill closed at 15.95 percent, while the 182-day instrument remained unchanged at 16.14 percent. The yield on the 364-day bill edged lower to 16.149 percent, reflecting strong demand for longer-term securities.

Investors have increasingly favored one-year Treasury bills in recent auctions, prompting a gradual decline in spot rates as demand continues to outpace supply.

What’s Being Said

“The auction is expected to witness strong demand as system liquidity remains elevated and investors continue to seek stable fixed-income returns,” market analysts at investment firms noted in recent market outlook reports.

Independent analysts also believe demand for the 364-day instrument will remain dominant, citing attractive yields relative to inflation expectations and limited risk exposure compared with other investment options.

What’s Next

The CBN will conduct the Treasury bills auction on Wednesday and announce allotment results after subscriptions close.

Investors will closely monitor stop rates across the three tenors for indications of future monetary policy direction.

Market participants are also awaiting signals from the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting regarding interest rates and inflation management.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The latest Treasury bills auction is expected to reinforce investor confidence in Nigeria’s fixed-income market as liquidity remains abundant. Sustained demand, particularly for one-year instruments, could place further downward pressure on yields while supporting the government’s domestic borrowing strategy.