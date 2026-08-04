Sheba asserts authority as BBnaija housemates prepare for wager

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 4, 2026

Key Points

Sheba takes charge as the new Head of House, urging housemates to take the wager presentation seriously

Housemates begin auditions and rehearsals while diary sessions reveal growing emotional and personal struggles

Alliances continue to strengthen as tensions emerge over leadership, house dynamics and social relationships

Main Story

Newly crowned Head of House (HoH), Sheba, wasted no time asserting her authority on Day Nine of the Big Brother Naija Season 11 reality show, calling an early morning meeting and demanding greater commitment from fellow housemates ahead of their upcoming wager presentation.

Following the morning workout, Sheba convened the housemates, with several contestants acknowledging how quickly she had settled into her leadership role. As preparations for the week’s wager intensified, Martins reminded the house that success would depend on discipline and collective effort.

The atmosphere shifted later in the morning when Sheba criticised some contestants for failing to take rehearsals seriously.

“You are disrespecting me, Big Brother and the show. We agreed to practise and some of you are not taking it seriously,” Sheba told the housemates, warning that she would begin keeping a list of contestants whose actions were affecting the group’s performance.

Housemates subsequently commenced auditions before a panel of fellow contestants as rehearsals gathered pace.

Away from the group activities, diary room sessions revealed the emotional state of several housemates. Ricky admitted feeling isolated in the house and expressed concerns about the team’s commitment to the wager preparations.

Temi Nkem became emotional while recounting how another contestant’s personal story reminded her of her mother’s life-changing accident, adding that she hoped future Head of House challenges would be less physically demanding.

Yusuf reflected on his growing connection with Bells and paid tribute to his father, describing him as hardworking and expressing gratitude for his sacrifices. Meanwhile, Oyin disclosed that she felt excluded after discovering she had not been invited into conversations during the house’s “conspiracy hour,” saying the experience left her emotionally hurt.

What’s Being Said

“You are disrespecting me, Big Brother and the show. We agreed to practise and some of you are not taking it seriously,” Sheba, Head of House.

“I feel like the housemates don’t like me. It feels like they want me out of the house,” Ricky told Big Brother during his diary session.

What’s Next

Housemates will continue rehearsals ahead of this week’s wager presentation.

Sheba is expected to enforce stricter discipline as Head of House to improve team coordination.

Viewers will be watching to see whether emerging friendships and growing tensions influence future nominations and Sunday’s live eviction show.

The Bottom Line: Sheba’s first full day as Head of House signals a shift towards stricter leadership as the competition enters a more demanding phase. With the wager presentation approaching and emotions running high, teamwork—or the lack of it—could become a decisive factor in the days ahead.