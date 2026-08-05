Oyo to deploy 50 electric buses to cut transport costs

Key points

Oyo State will deploy 50 electric buses for intra-city and inter-local government transport.

The initiative aims to reduce transport costs and improve mobility for residents.

The government says it remains committed to fiscal discipline and implementing people-focused projects.

Main story

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has announced plans to deploy 50 electric buses across the state to reduce transportation costs and improve mobility for residents.

Makinde made the announcement on Wednesday in Ibadan during the presentation of the first and second quarter budget performance reports, organised by the state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, the governor said the buses would operate on intra-city routes while also improving transportation between local government areas.

He said the initiative was designed to make transportation more affordable and convenient for residents.

Makinde described the electric buses as part of broader people-oriented projects aimed at delivering direct benefits to citizens.

The governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fiscal discipline and sustainable development.

He said the government was closely monitoring revenue and expenditure to ensure priority sectors received additional funding before the end of the year.

According to him, the 2026 budget framework seeks to achieve revenue targets while limiting expenditure to 77.5 per cent, with emphasis on projects capable of generating significant economic benefits.

Makinde added that projects identified by residents during town hall meetings were already being implemented across the state.

He urged residents to continue supporting government policies and disclosed that a high-level committee had been established to address concerns raised during the budget performance review.

The issues

Many Nigerians face rising transportation costs due to inflation and higher fuel prices. State governments are increasingly exploring electric mobility as a way to lower operating costs, reduce emissions and provide more affordable public transport.

What’s being said

“Our initiative is aimed at bringing down the cost of transportation and making movement easier and cheaper for the people.” — Gov. Seyi Makinde.

What’s next

The state government is expected to commence the deployment of the 50 electric buses while continuing the implementation of priority projects under the 2026 budget.

Bottom line

Oyo State is betting on electric mobility as part of its strategy to reduce transport costs, improve public transportation and deliver infrastructure projects with direct economic and social benefits.