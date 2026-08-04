Here’s how MIPOW and prize money fluctuation work in BBNaija season 11

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, Entertainment Correspondent | August 3, 2026

Key Points

Big Brother has introduced the Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW) as a new weekly reward system for Season 11.

Housemates will vote to determine the most influential contestant, with winners sharing a dedicated prize pot at the end of the season.

The show’s ₦100 million cash prize is now variable, with ₦5 million deducted for failed tasks and transferred into the MIPOW prize pot.

Main Story

Big Brother Naija Season 11 has unveiled a new gameplay twist that ties individual influence to financial rewards while placing the show’s ₦100 million cash prize at risk throughout the competition.

Under the new format, housemates will compete each week for the title of Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW), a recognition determined by fellow contestants rather than through physical or strategic challenges. At the same time, the house must work collectively to protect the season’s ₦100 million cash prize, with poor performances attracting financial penalties.

Unlike the Head of House competition, MIPOW will be decided through a peer-voting system. Every week, each housemate will score fellow contestants on a scale of one to five based on their perceived influence, contribution to the game, entertainment value and overall impact inside the house. The contestant with the highest cumulative score will be crowned MIPOW during the Sunday live show.

Winning the weekly title carries more than prestige. Big Brother announced the creation of a Most Influential Player Prize Pot, which will continue to grow throughout the season before being shared among all weekly MIPOW winners at the end of the competition.

The organisers also introduced a fluctuating cash prize mechanism for the first time in the show’s history. Although the season began with a ₦100 million cash prize, housemates are now responsible for protecting that amount through successful completion of Big Brother’s tasks, challenges and entertainment objectives.

Should the house fail to meet Big Brother’s expectations, ₦5 million will be deducted from the winner’s cash prize. Rather than being forfeited, every deduction will be transferred directly into the MIPOW Prize Pot, increasing the eventual earnings of the season’s most influential players.

The innovation comes as Season 11 raises the overall stakes with a record ₦160 million prize package, comprising ₦100 million in cash and additional prizes, making it the biggest reward in the history of the franchise.

What’s Being Said

Big Brother described the new format as one that places greater responsibility on contestants, telling the housemates: “The prize is yours to protect.”

According to the organisers, the MIPOW system is designed to reward contestants who consistently demonstrate influence, effort and entertainment value, while the fluctuating cash prize ensures that every task and group decision carries financial consequences for the entire house.

What’s Next

The first Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW) will be announced during the next Sunday Live Show.

will be announced during the next Sunday Live Show. Housemates will continue competing in weekly tasks that determine whether the ₦100 million cash prize remains intact or suffers further deductions.

The MIPOW Prize Pot will continue to grow throughout the season, with all weekly winners sharing the accumulated amount at the end of the competition.

Bottom Line: BBNaija Season 11 has shifted beyond a straightforward race for the grand prize. By linking collective performance to the cash prize and rewarding influence through a separate prize pot, the competition now places equal emphasis on strategy, teamwork and social capital, making every decision inside the house carry financial consequences.