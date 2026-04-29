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Home Business News SPORTS Nigeria catchball federation withdraws from South Africa tournament over safety concerns

Nigeria catchball federation withdraws from South Africa tournament over safety concerns

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
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By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

  • Nigeria Catchball Federation (NCF) withdraws from South Africa competition
  • Decision linked to renewed xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerians
  • Federation prioritises safety of athletes and officials
  • Concerns raised over impact on sportsmanship and regional unity

Main Story

The Nigeria Catchball Federation (NCF) has officially withdrawn from an upcoming international competition in South Africa, citing escalating safety concerns following recent xenophobic incidents targeting Nigerians.

In a statement released on Tuesday in Lagos by the federation’s Media Coordinator, Naomi Nnaji, the decision was described as a precautionary measure aimed at safeguarding athletes, officials, and members of the Nigerian delegation scheduled to participate in the event.

President of the federation, Bola Babarinde, said the withdrawal was taken in the best interest of all stakeholders, emphasising that the security and well-being of NCF members remain paramount.

“The prevailing tension and uncertainty have inevitably impacted the integrity and feasibility of the competition. In light of these circumstances, the NCF has resolved to withdraw its participation, prioritising the safety and security of its athletes and officials above all else,” Babarinde stated.

He expressed disappointment over the development, noting that the situation contradicts the fundamental principles of unity and sportsmanship that international competitions are designed to promote.

Babarinde, who has previously spent years in South Africa contributing to sports development and community engagement, described the situation as both unexpected and disheartening.

“Such acts undermine the spirit of African brotherhood that sporting events are meant to foster,” he added.

The federation also acknowledged efforts by South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, to address the situation, but maintained that prevailing concerns made participation untenable.

What’s Being Said

The withdrawal highlights growing concerns among Nigerian institutions regarding the safety of citizens abroad, particularly in South Africa, where periodic xenophobic violence has strained diplomatic and social relations between both countries.

Sports administrators and stakeholders have increasingly raised alarms about the implications of such incidents on international sporting engagements, athlete mobility, and regional cooperation.

What’s Next

The NCF reiterated its commitment to the growth of catchball locally and globally, expressing hope that improved security conditions will allow for future participation in international competitions without safety concerns.

Observers note that the decision may prompt other federations and organisations to reassess participation in regions experiencing security volatility.

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Boluwatife Oshadiya
Boluwatife Oshadiya
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a Nigerian journalist and communications professional at Bizwatch Nigeria, where he contributes to editorial leadership and business reporting. His coverage focuses on capital markets, banking and finance, and the broader business and economic landscape, delivering data-driven analysis, market intelligence, and corporate developments. He combines newsroom discipline with a strong understanding of digital publishing, content performance, and audience engagement.

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