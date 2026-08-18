Russia fines residents over public complaints about fuel shortages

Key Points

Residents in Volgograd and Perm have been fined after raising concerns about gasoline shortages.

A Volgograd resident was penalised for joining a video appeal over fuel access.

An activist in Perm was fined after seeking approval for a rally on the shortages.

Fuel restrictions have returned in several Russian regions amid supply disruptions.

Main Story

Russian authorities have fined residents who sought to publicly draw attention to gasoline shortages, as fuel supply problems continue to affect parts of the country.

In Volgograd, the Central District Court fined resident Tatiana Smetanko 10,000 rubles on Aug. 13 for participating in what authorities classified as an unauthorised public gathering.

The case followed an incident on July 16, when Smetanko and four other residents gathered near a petrol station on Rokossovsky Street to record a video appeal to Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin.

The group was subsequently detained.

One of the participants told local media that they were protesting what they considered unequal access to gasoline. The participant alleged that local administration workers could obtain fuel through special cards while ordinary residents were sometimes unable to buy gasoline.

Police reportedly considered the recording of the appeal to be an unauthorised public event.

A separate case was recorded in Perm, where activist Lev Samolovskikh was fined 10,000 rubles after applying to local authorities for permission to organise a rally concerning fuel shortages.

The penalties come as gasoline supply problems persist across several Russian regions.

Authorities had eased some restrictions towards the end of July, but renewed disruptions at oil refineries have led to fresh controls on fuel sales.

At least six regions introduced or strengthened restrictions between Aug. 10 and Aug. 15, including limits on the quantity of gasoline motorists can purchase and restrictions on filling portable containers.

Some areas have also introduced odd-even systems under which access to fuel is determined by vehicle registration numbers.

The Issues

The fines have raised concerns over how Russian authorities are handling public complaints about fuel shortages, while restrictions on gasoline sales continue in affected regions.

What’s Being Said

“Local administration employees were able to fill their tanks using fuel cards, while ordinary residents were often refused fuel.” – An unnamed participant in the Volgograd gathering, as reported by local media.

What’s Next

Fuel restrictions are expected to remain a key issue in affected Russian regions as authorities respond to continuing disruptions in domestic fuel supplies.

Bottom Line

Residents facing gasoline shortages are being penalised for attempts to publicly protest or draw attention to the problem, even as authorities continue imposing measures to control fuel sales.