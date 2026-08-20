Nigeria can turn power deficit into investment opportunity, says REA boss

Key Points

REA says Nigeria can use its electricity deficit to attract digital and industrial investment.

Rising power demand from AI and data centres is creating new opportunities for countries with reliable electricity.

REA proposes linking generation, storage, digital infrastructure and productive users within the same locations.

Main Story

Nigeria can transform its electricity shortage from an economic constraint into an investment opportunity by linking power infrastructure with digital technology, industry and other productive activities, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, has said.

Aliyu made the case in an article titled From Megawatts to Prosperity: Rural Electrification in the Age of AI, where he argued that the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence was changing the way countries should think about electricity.

He said the growing energy requirements of data centres and other digital infrastructure were prompting technology companies to secure dedicated power supplies, making electricity availability an increasingly important factor in decisions on where digital investments are located.

According to him, Nigeria should therefore move beyond treating electricity primarily as a social development service and recognise its role in driving economic activity, digital infrastructure and national competitiveness.

Aliyu cited an International Energy Agency projection that electricity consumption by data centres globally could reach about 945 terawatt-hours by 2030, nearly twice current levels.

He said the trend would increasingly favour countries capable of supplying dependable and competitively priced electricity, creating an opportunity for Nigeria to use its substantial unmet power demand as a basis for attracting investment.

The REA chief executive pointed to initiatives involving major technology companies, including Meta, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, OpenAI and xAI, as evidence that the relationship between computing infrastructure and electricity generation was becoming increasingly integrated.

He cited xAI’s development of dedicated electricity supply around its computing infrastructure and Meta’s agreements involving nuclear power as examples of technology companies seeking greater certainty over their energy requirements.

Aliyu also referred to Microsoft’s agreement with Constellation to support the restart of the former Three Mile Island Unit 1 nuclear plant in Pennsylvania, arguing that such developments demonstrate the importance of having adequate transmission infrastructure alongside generation capacity.

He said Nigeria’s electricity strategy should therefore focus less on the amount of power generated and more on whether reliable electricity reaches businesses and other productive users and contributes to measurable economic activity.

The REA boss said major electricity consumers such as data centres, telecommunications companies, industrial parks, universities, mining operations and manufacturing clusters could serve as anchor customers for distributed generation projects.

He explained that reliable demand from large customers could provide investors with the certainty needed to finance new generation assets.

Aliyu also advocated a technology-neutral approach to electricity development, saying Nigeria should combine different sources and systems according to their ability to deliver reliable and affordable power.

He identified solar and battery systems, gas generation, grid supply and demand management as technologies that could work together rather than being treated as competing solutions.

Beyond generation, he said electricity systems were increasingly facing constraints around transmission lines, transformers, substations, interconnection capacity, grid flexibility and storage.

He noted that developments in the United States and China showed that the ability to generate electricity did not necessarily guarantee that it could reach consumers or be converted into economic value.

Aliyu consequently proposed the creation of Nigerian Digital Energy Zones, where electricity generation, storage, digital infrastructure and productive users could be developed within the same geographical areas.

He said such an approach could allow Nigeria to bypass some of the limitations associated with traditional electricity infrastructure by building energy and economic infrastructure together.

The REA chief executive argued that the rise of AI had made reliable electricity an increasingly important determinant of where digital capital, businesses and jobs would be located.

He warned that countries with skilled AI workers but inadequate electricity infrastructure could struggle to fully benefit from the emerging digital economy, while countries with sufficient energy could use it as a foundation for attracting technology investment.

The Issues

Nigeria’s electricity challenge is no longer only about generating more power. Transmission capacity, distribution infrastructure, storage, grid flexibility and the ability to connect electricity supply to productive users are also becoming critical to economic growth.

The rapid expansion of AI and data centres could further increase electricity demand, making reliable and affordable power an increasingly important factor in attracting investment.

What’s Being Said

Aliyu said Nigeria should measure the success of its electricity strategy by the amount of reliable power reaching productive customers and the economic activity generated from it, rather than focusing only on installed generation capacity.

He argued that combining solar, batteries, gas, grid electricity and demand management would provide a more practical approach to meeting Nigeria’s power needs.

Meanwhile, Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe identified AI and data centres as emerging sources of significant electricity demand, particularly around the Lekki corridor in Lagos.

Tegbe said government investments in power infrastructure would increasingly target locations where reliable electricity could stimulate production, investment, employment and wider economic activity.

What’s Next

The proposed Digital Energy Zones would require coordination between the power, technology and investment sectors, alongside infrastructure capable of connecting generation and storage to major electricity users.

Government policy and private investment will also determine whether Nigeria can turn growing demand from AI and data centres into new generation capacity and wider economic opportunities.

Bottom Line

The rise of AI is creating a new economic value for reliable electricity, and the REA says Nigeria can use its power deficit as an opportunity to attract investment by developing energy infrastructure alongside digital and productive industries.