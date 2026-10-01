Nigeria reforms trade negotiation framework to boost economic alignment

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government has overhauled Nigeria’s trade negotiation architecture to improve institutional coordination, technical readiness, and evidence-based decision-making.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, announced the reform during a stakeholders engagement session in Abuja.

The newly structured framework comprises the National Trade Coordination Platform and the National International Investment Agreement Negotiation Team.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government has reformed Nigeria’s trade negotiation system to ensure coordinated positions, evidence-based decisions, and stronger alignment with national economic priorities.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, disclosed this in Abuja during a stakeholders engagement on the proposed Nigeria Trade and Investment Negotiation Architecture.

The initiative aims to address implementation bottlenecks by introducing the National Trade Coordination Platform and the National International Investment Agreement Negotiation Team.

Oduwole stated that the reforms followed extensive consultations across ministries, agencies, and relevant sectors to eliminate past shortcomings such as delays, overlapping institutional responsibilities, and gaps in institutional records.

According to the minister, the previous Enlarged National Focal Point on Trade Matters has been upgraded into the new negotiation architecture. The Trade Department and the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations will serve as co-technical leads, while the trade office will provide secretariat support. To maintain oversight, the ministry has mandated monthly briefings to the minister and quarterly stakeholder engagements involving government, private sector representatives, labour unions, and academia.

The framework also directs participating institutions to nominate primary and alternate technical officers to guarantee continuity. Furthermore, trade and investment negotiations will operate along distinct tracks due to differing legal frameworks and specialized expertise requirements.

Representing the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Chris Isokpunwu, the Head of Special Duties, Dr Simon Omo-Ezomo, noted that the directives provide a clear operational basis for developing the proposed mechanisms and urged stakeholders to offer practical contributions.

THE ISSUES

Historic fragmentation and overlapping institutional responsibilities across government bodies frequently weakened Nigeria’s bargaining posture during bilateral and multilateral trade talks. Insufficient empirical data and weak early-stage technical preparation from domestic non-governmental participants often hampered the design of competitive trade agreements.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The objective is to ensure Nigeria approached trade negotiations with clear objectives, sound evidence and a coordinated national position. Under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, trade negotiations must support industrial development, non-oil exports, competitiveness and job creation.” – Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

“The negotiation preparations must consider Nigeria’s interests, counterpart positions, existing commitments, potential benefits and costs, and the limits of negotiating authority.” – Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

WHAT’S NEXT

The Trade Department will document deliberations to establish an action matrix assigning specific responsibilities and timelines. Participating bodies are expected to forward official nominations for technical focal officers to kick off the quarterly engagement cycle.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria has restructured its trade and investment negotiation apparatus to enforce institutional accountability, streamline inter-agency cooperation, and drive economic growth through data-backed policy formulation.