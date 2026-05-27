Abia Governor’s wife hands over 35 newly built bungalows to indigent widows

Keypoints

The Wife of the Abia Governor has officially handed over 35 newly built three-bedroom bungalows to indigent widows across the state.

Housing project layouts allocated two bungalows to each of the 17 Local Government Areas under a specific initiative.

Executive policy aides confirmed that the homes were distributed equitably, with one additional unit provided on special consideration.

Social development commissioners commended the execution of the housing units as a bold step toward social inclusion.

Community goodwill messages from legislative and administrative officials praised the intervention for reflecting state welfare commitments.

Main Story

The Wife of the Abia Governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti, on Tuesday, handed over 35 newly built three-bedroom bungalows to indigent widows across the 17 Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the houses were built under the “Dignity Homes” initiative and allocated two to each LGA. At a ceremony held at Ahieke, Umuahia North LGA, to officially hand over the buildings, Otti said the objective of the initiative was “to improve the living conditions of vulnerable citizens and restore hope to disadvantaged women”.

To evaluate intermediate structural priorities, state administrative teams are executing grassroots infrastructure plans alongside targeted humanitarian aid.

She explained that the conditions of some of the beneficiaries were heartbreaking prior to the intervention, adding that no citizen of Abia should live in such circumstances.

According to her, while the administration of Gov. Alex Otti continues to deliver infrastructure in the road, education and healthcare sectors, “equal attention must be given to the welfare of vulnerable groups”.

Furthermore, gender and social development bureaus have incorporated this housing intervention into wider sub-national frameworks for wealth redistribution.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Maureen Aghukwa, and her Poverty Alleviation and Vulnerable Groups counterpart, Mrs Blessing Felix, described the initiative as a bold step towards social inclusion and dignity restoration.

They also commended the governor and his wife for what they called compassionate and people-centred leadership.

The Issues

Lifting vulnerable and indigent widows out of heartbreaking domestic living conditions.

Balancing massive state infrastructure spending on roads and health with direct welfare funding for less privileged groups.

Mobilizing external funding from religious bodies, corporate organizations, and development partners to expand public housing projects.

What’s Being Said

Defining the deep emotional and social purpose behind the construction project, Abia Governor’s wife Mrs Priscilla Otti described it as “a deliberate effort to restore dignity to widows who had lost hope”.

Appealing to non-state actors to co-fund future social safety net expansions, Otti “called on individuals, religious bodies, corporate organisations and development partners to support government’s efforts in assisting the less privileged.”

Endorsing the structural impact of the project on regional governance, the Deputy Speaker of Abia Assembly, Chief Okezie Mmeregini, and the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Meribole, “described the initiative as positively impactful.”

Lauding the strategic selection processes, they further noted that the homes served as “a reflection of the State Government’s commitment to the wellbeing of vulnerable citizens of the state.”

Explaining the data-driven logistics used to determine geographic allocations across the 17 sub-national divisions, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Policies and Interventions, Dr Christian Anokwuru, said “that the houses were distributed equitably, with two units to each LGA and one additional unit provided on special consideration.”

Detailing the administrative goals governing the localized selection phase, Anokwuru said “that the arrangement was designed to ensure fairness, inclusiveness and broad-based impact across the state.”

Expressing the raw relief felt by the chosen recipients, “two of the beneficiaries, namely Mrs Stella Ukaegbu and Mrs Mabel Eleuo, expressed gratitude to the governor’s wife for her benevolence and compassion.”

What’s Next

Indigent widows selected from the 17 Local Government Areas will take physical possession of their new three-bedroom bungalows.

The Ministry of Women Affairs and its Poverty Alleviation counterparts will monitor the welfare status of the resettled families.

Policy advisers will look to engage corporate partners and individuals to expand the Dignity Homes framework to other vulnerable populations.

Bottom Line

To restore dignity to disadvantaged women living in heartbreaking conditions, the Wife of the Abia Governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti, has handed over 35 newly built three-bedroom bungalows across 17 LGAs under the “Dignity Homes” initiative, distributing two units per LGA with one extra unit granted on special consideration.