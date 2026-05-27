IEEE experts set to discuss artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and 6th generation technology

Key points

Experts and scholars are set to discuss artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and 6G technology at NIGERCON.

The conference is scheduled to hold from November 5 to November 6 at the University of Lagos.

Discussions under connectivity and communications will centre on 5G, 6G, telecommunication systems, and IoT.

The gathering aims to translate research into deployable solutions through university and industry collaboration.

Researchers must submit original and unpublished manuscripts for presentation on or before June 30, 2026.

Main Story

Experts and scholars at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) are set to discuss Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity and 6th Generation technology during the Nigeria International Conference on Digital Transformation (NIGERCON).

The conference is expected to boost Nigeria’s digital economy, research excellence and industry innovation. The Conference Coordinator, Prof. Ifeyinwa Achumba, who made this known on Wednesday in Abuja in a statement said it is scheduled to hold from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6 at the University of Lagos.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, academic leaders emphasized that integrating advanced computing frameworks into public networks accelerates systemic economic modernization.

Achumba said that the discussions under connectivity and communications will centre on 5G, 6G, telecommunication systems and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

She said that the event would explore the convergence of emerging technologies and digital innovation across critical sectors of the economy, focusing on key thematic areas including artificial intelligence and data, digital infrastructure, and societal impact.

Furthermore, regulatory enforcement boards have noted that public ministries require direct pathways to translate technical research into evidence-based policymaking.

Achumba stated that government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) would have opportunities to engage with cutting-edge research and contribute to regulatory frameworks that support innovation.

She added that a major focus of the conference would be the translation of research into practical and deployable solutions through collaboration among universities, research institutions, startups and industry players.

The Issues

Translating academic technology research into practical and deployable industrial solutions.

Addressing critical national challenges in healthcare delivery, education, and infrastructure through digital applications.

Engaging government MDAs with cutting-edge data to build stronger regulatory frameworks.

What’s Being Said

Outlining specific technical areas featured within the infrastructure track, Conference Coordinator Prof. Ifeyinwa Achumba noted: “Other areas of focus include robotics, quantum computing, smart city systems and green energy under the digital infrastructure and industry category.”

Explaining the core operational alignment of the upcoming event with broader state development strategies, Achumba said: “The conference aligns with national priorities on digital public infrastructure, innovation-led growth and technology-enabled service delivery,”

Detailing the underlying design of the program regarding pressing domestic socioeconomic constraints, she maintained: “The conference is designed to address critical national challenges through the application of digital technologies and artificial intelligence.”

Specifying the precise public sectors targeted for structural technological modernization, Achumba added: “This is particularly in healthcare delivery, education systems, financial inclusion and infrastructure development.”

Emphasizing the continent-wide strategic importance of the ongoing institutional dialog, she observed: “The initiative will further reinforce Nigeria’s growing role as a hub for digital policy dialogue, research excellence and technology-driven development in Africa,”

What’s Next

Researchers will submit their original and unpublished manuscripts in the requested format before the June 30, 2026 deadline.

Multidisciplinary organizing committees will review submissions to finalize the presentation schedule for the event.

Technology firms and ICT operators will prepare to engage directly with policymakers at the University of Lagos in November.

Bottom Line

Aimed at boosting Nigeria’s digital economy and industry innovation, the IEEE NIGERCON 2026 conference will bring global tech experts to the University of Lagos on November 5 and 6 to discuss AI, cybersecurity, and 6G, with a strict June 30, 2026 deadline set for research paper submissions.