Africa CDC pushes immunisation investment to boost health security

Key points

Africa CDC calls for increased funding for immunisation programmes.

Underinvestment costs Africa up to $30 billion annually.

New initiatives target stronger health systems and outbreak response.

Main story

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has called for increased investment in immunisation, warning that inadequate funding continues to weaken the continent’s health security and economic resilience.

Speaking at a weekly high-level briefing, Tolbert Nyenswah, Director for Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, described immunisation as one of the most cost-effective health interventions.

He noted that every one dollar invested in immunisation could generate up to 40 dollars in returns, while underinvestment costs Africa between 20 billion and 30 billion dollars annually.

“Immunisation is not an expenditure, but a strategic investment in Africa’s health sovereignty and security,” he said.

Nyenswah also highlighted key initiatives, including the launch of a Continental Immunisation Strategy aimed at closing equity gaps, reaching zero-dose children, and strengthening primary healthcare systems.

He added that Africa CDC was scaling up partnerships under the Africa Frontline First initiative to support the African Union’s target of deploying two million community health workers by 2030.

The issues

Experts say weak health financing, limited vaccine access, and inadequate infrastructure continue to undermine immunisation coverage across Africa.

Persistent outbreaks of preventable diseases, coupled with fragile healthcare systems, pose significant risks to public health and economic stability.

Cross-border health threats and limited access to care in vulnerable regions further complicate response efforts.

What’s being said

Nyenswah said africa cdc was strengthening collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders, including engagement with aliko dangote, to boost local pharmaceutical manufacturing.

He disclosed that response teams had been deployed to South Sudan following reports of a suspected viral haemorrhagic fever, although initial tests ruled out major diseases such as Ebola and Lassa fever.

He also provided updates on ongoing outbreaks, noting that cholera, measles, Mpox, and diphtheria remain top public health threats across the continent.

What’s next

Africa CDC plans to intensify vaccination campaigns, strengthen surveillance systems, and enhance emergency response capacity across member states.

The agency is also pushing for sustainable health financing reforms and greater continental coordination to address evolving health challenges.

Bottom line

With rising disease threats and funding gaps, Africa CDC says sustained investment in immunisation is critical to safeguarding health systems, preventing outbreaks, and strengthening long-term resilience across the continent.