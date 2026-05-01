NDPC records 1,500 cyberattacks, flags data protection gaps

Key points

NDPC records over 1,500 cyberattack attempts within short period.

Temporary network shutdown highlights growing cybersecurity threats.

Shortage of data protection experts exposes capacity gaps.

Main story

The National Data Protection Commission has recorded more than 1,500 cyberattack attempts within a short period, exposing significant vulnerabilities in Nigeria’s data protection framework.

The National Commissioner, Vincent Olatunji, disclosed this during a data protection training programme in Lagos, noting that the commission was forced to temporarily shut down its network as a preventive measure against potential breaches.

Olatunji said cyber threats had become persistent and increasingly sophisticated, requiring organisations to adopt proactive, round-the-clock monitoring and updated security protocols.

“Cyberattacks are no longer occasional; they are constant,” he said.

The issues

Experts say Nigeria faces critical challenges in cybersecurity, including a shortage of qualified Data Protection Officers (DPOs), weak institutional capacity, and limited awareness of data protection practices.

The increasing frequency of cyberattacks also underscores the vulnerability of public and private sector systems to breaches and data loss.

What’s being said

Olatunji noted that the Nigeria Data Protection Act mandates organisations to engage DPOs, but a significant gap exists between demand and available expertise.

He added that the commission’s Public-Private Partnership model had generated over 10 million dollars in value and more than seven billion naira in government revenue, while boosting investor confidence.

He also cautioned against paying ransoms during cyberattacks, stressing that prevention remains the most effective strategy.

“Once you pay, you empower attackers,” he said.

A facilitator, Taiwo Oyeleye, said the training aimed to equip participants with practical and theoretical knowledge to strengthen data security.

Another expert, Wole Jacobs, called for stronger collaboration between NDPC and the National Information Technology Development Agency to tackle emerging threats.

What’s next

The NDPC plans to intensify capacity-building initiatives, promote certification of data protection professionals, and strengthen collaboration with key agencies to improve cybersecurity resilience.

Stakeholders also emphasise continuous training and adherence to global best practices.

Bottom line

Rising cyberattacks and limited expertise are exposing Nigeria’s data protection weaknesses, with experts urging urgent investment in skills, systems, and collaboration to safeguard digital assets.