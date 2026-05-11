NGX market capitalisation rises by ₦1.1tn as banking, industrial stocks rally

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 11, 2026

Key Points

NGX All-Share Index advanced 1.03% week-on-week to close at 244,775.83 points

Equity investors gained approximately ₦1.1 trillion as market capitalisation rose to ₦157.09 trillion

Industrial Goods, Insurance, and Banking stocks drove market momentum during the week

Main Story

The Nigerian equities market extended its bullish run last week as investors gained approximately ₦1.1 trillion following strong buying interest in industrial, banking, and insurance stocks on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Trading data showed that the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) climbed by 1.03% week-on-week to close at 244,775.83 points, while market capitalisation increased to ₦157.09 trillion from ₦155.99 trillion in the previous week.

The latest rally pushed the market’s year-to-date return higher to 57.30%, reinforcing sustained investor confidence in the domestic bourse amid renewed interest in large-cap and mid-tier equities.

Market activity also strengthened significantly during the week. Investors traded 5.99 billion shares valued at ₦347.81 billion across 406,393 deals, representing increases of 23.85% in trading volume, 20.77% in value traded, and 21.86% in total deals compared with the previous week, according to Cowry Asset Management Limited.

Sectoral performance closed largely positive, led by the Industrial Goods index, which rose 5.11% following strong demand for CAP, MEYER, and BUACEMENT shares.

The Insurance sector advanced by 4.01%, supported by renewed buying interest in SOVRENINS, LINKASSURE, and CONHALLPLC, while the Banking index gained 1.89% on the back of investor demand for ETI, FIDELITYBK, and GTCO.

However, the Oil and Gas sector declined by 3.27% due to profit-taking activities in ARADEL shares despite gains recorded by TOTALENERGIES, JAPAULGOLD, and OANDO.

Consumer Goods stocks also closed marginally lower by 0.26% after sell pressure in GUINNESS, PZ, and HONYFLOUR.

Among the week’s top-performing stocks, CAP recorded the strongest gain with a 61% increase, followed by ZICHIS (+53.2%), FTNCOCOA (+50.9%), RTBRISCOE (+41%), and DANGSUGAR (+33.4%).

On the losers’ chart, NAHCO fell by 20.9%, while GUINNESS declined 19%. ACCESSCORP, MTN Nigeria, and UPDC also posted losses of 12.6%, 12.4%, and 12.2% respectively.

The Issues

The sustained rally in the Nigerian stock market reflects growing investor appetite for equities as inflationary pressures and foreign exchange volatility continue to influence investment decisions across asset classes.

Analysts say improved corporate earnings, ongoing banking sector recapitalisation expectations, and increased liquidity in the financial system have continued to support bullish sentiment in the equities market.

However, concerns remain over profit-taking activities in recently rallying large-cap stocks, particularly in sectors that have witnessed sharp price appreciation in recent months.

Market operators also note that the direction of the equities market in the coming weeks will likely depend on broader macroeconomic conditions, including inflation trends, interest rate decisions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and stability in the foreign exchange market.

What’s Being Said

“The Nigerian equities market maintained a strong bullish outlook, supported by sustained investor confidence, rising trading activity, and broad sectoral gains,” Cowry Asset Management Limited said in its market update.

“However, short-term volatility may persist due to profit-taking in recently rallying large-cap stocks and ongoing sector rotation,” the investment firm added.

Independent market analyst Johnson Chukwu said investors are increasingly positioning for stronger corporate earnings and potential dividend upside in key sectors of the market.

“Banking and industrial stocks remain attractive because investors expect stronger earnings resilience despite macroeconomic headwinds,” Chukwu said.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to monitor upcoming corporate earnings releases and dividend declarations across key sectors

Market attention will remain on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s next monetary policy direction amid persistent inflationary pressure

Analysts expect continued sector rotation as investors rebalance portfolios toward fundamentally strong stocks

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s equities market continues to benefit from strong domestic liquidity and renewed investor confidence, but the sustainability of the rally will depend heavily on macroeconomic stability, earnings performance, and the pace of policy reforms affecting inflation and foreign exchange management.