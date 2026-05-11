Nigeria’s port sector records double-digit growth in cargo, vessel traffic in Q1 2026

Key points

Nigeria’s ports recorded an 11.6% increase in cargo throughput in Q1 2026, reaching 32.38 million metric tonnes.

Vessel traffic surged as Gross Registered Tonnage rose by 19.5% to 46.75 million, driven by larger ships and increased regional trade.

The Federal Government says ongoing port modernisation, digitalisation, and infrastructure upgrades are positioning Nigeria as a leading maritime hub in Africa.

Main story

Nigeria’s maritime sector posted significant growth in the first quarter of 2026, with increased cargo throughput, higher vessel traffic, and expanding regional trade activities strengthening confidence in the nation’s port system.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho, disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos by the NPA General Manager, Corporate Communications and Strategy, Mr Ikechukwu Onyemekara.

According to Dantsoho, ocean-going vessel Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT) rose by 19.5 per cent to 46.75 million in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting improved cargo handling efficiency and increased confidence among international shipping lines operating in Nigerian ports.

He attributed the rise largely to the deployment of larger vessels linked to activities at the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the growing impact of regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area framework.

Dantsoho further revealed that total cargo throughput increased by 11.6 per cent year-on-year to 32.38 million metric tonnes during the period under review.

He said outward cargo volumes grew by 23.7 per cent to 14.13 million tonnes, while outward laden containers rose sharply by 67.6 per cent to 102,803 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

Vehicle traffic through the ports also increased by 67 per cent to 58,870 units, while transshipment containers climbed by 83.1 per cent, highlighting Nigeria’s expanding role in regional maritime logistics and trade distribution.

“Ports must evolve beyond old limits. Efficiency, speed and reliability will determine who leads African trade,” Dantsoho stated.

He noted that reforms being implemented under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are focused on infrastructure renewal, digital transformation, and institutional restructuring aimed at repositioning Nigeria as a dominant maritime hub on the continent.

The NPA boss disclosed that the proposed one billion dollar rehabilitation of the Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port had commenced following the approval of a Memorandum of Understanding for the projects.

Also speaking, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said procurement processes were ongoing for the upgrade of ports in Warri, Port Harcourt, Onne, and Calabar to ensure balanced infrastructural development across the country’s maritime corridor.

Oyetola explained that the implementation of the Port Community System and the National Single Window project would reduce operational delays, lower logistics costs, and improve transparency within the port system.

He added that investments in rail connectivity, inland dry ports, barging operations, and export corridors were designed to ease congestion and improve cargo evacuation nationwide.

The NPA also noted that Nigeria had sustained over four years without piracy incidents under the Federal Government’s Deep Blue maritime security initiative.

Despite the improvements, Dantsoho observed that Nigeria currently handles only 25 per cent of West Africa’s cargo traffic, even though the country accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the region’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“With sustained commitment, Nigeria’s port system will emerge as Africa’s leading maritime logistics hub,” he said.

The issues

Nigeria’s port sector continues to grapple with infrastructure deficits, congestion, and operational inefficiencies that have historically limited its competitiveness within West Africa.

Although recent reforms and investments are beginning to yield results, experts say sustained modernisation, improved connectivity, and efficient digital systems will be critical to attracting more cargo traffic and maximising the country’s maritime potential.

The relatively low share of West African cargo handled by Nigeria also underscores concerns about competitiveness, port turnaround time, and logistics costs compared to neighbouring countries.

What’s being said

Stakeholders in the maritime industry say the latest growth figures indicate renewed investor confidence and improved operational performance at Nigerian ports.

Industry observers also believe the expansion of the Lekki Deep Sea Port and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement could significantly boost Nigeria’s position as a regional trade and transshipment hub.

What’s next

The Federal Government is expected to accelerate ongoing port rehabilitation projects, implement digital port management systems, and expand multimodal transport infrastructure to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

Authorities are also likely to intensify efforts to attract larger cargo volumes, strengthen regional trade integration, and increase Nigeria’s share of maritime activities across West Africa.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s maritime sector recorded strong growth in the first quarter of 2026, driven by rising cargo volumes, increased vessel traffic, and ongoing reforms. While challenges remain, current investments in port modernisation, security, and trade facilitation are positioning the country to play a bigger role in regional and continental commerce.