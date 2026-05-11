FEC approves national transport data bank, Onne and Apapa power projects

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| May 11, 2026

Key Points

Federal Executive Council approved three major PPP infrastructure projects across transport and energy sectors

Projects include a Smart National Transport Data Bank and power plants at Onne and Apapa ports

ICRC says the initiatives are designed to improve efficiency, energy reliability, and economic productivity

Main Story

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved three major Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s transport and energy infrastructure while boosting economic productivity in key industrial corridors.

The approved projects include the development of a Smart National Transport Data Bank under the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), alongside Independent Power Projects (IPPs) for the Onne Port Complex and Apapa Port Complex.

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) disclosed the approvals in a statement issued by its Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Ifeanyi Nwoko, in Abuja.

According to the commission, the projects underwent regulatory review processes, including due diligence, Outline Business Case assessment, negotiations, and Full Business Case certification before receiving FEC approval.

ICRC Director-General, Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh, described the approvals as part of the Federal Government’s broader strategy to attract private sector investment into critical infrastructure development.

The Smart National Transport Data Bank is expected to function as a nationwide digital platform integrating real-time data across road, rail, air, and marine transportation systems.

The project will deploy technologies such as vehicle tagging and automated number plate recognition to improve traffic monitoring, transport planning, enforcement, and digital compliance.

In the energy sector, the government approved a 50-megawatt Independent Power Project for the Onne Port Complex to provide stable electricity supply to the port and the Oil and Gas Free Zone.

FEC also approved a hybrid energy project expected to generate about 36 megawatts for the Apapa Port Complex to improve operational efficiency and reduce energy costs within Nigeria’s busiest port environment.

The Issues

Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit remains one of the biggest constraints to economic productivity, particularly in the transport and logistics sectors where unreliable power supply, congestion, and poor data systems continue to increase operational costs.

Industry stakeholders have repeatedly identified inadequate transport data as a major challenge limiting efficient infrastructure planning and policy implementation across the country.

Power shortages at major ports have also contributed to rising logistics costs, delayed cargo handling, and reduced competitiveness for Nigerian ports compared with regional counterparts.

Analysts say the increasing use of PPP frameworks reflects the government’s push to leverage private sector funding and expertise amid fiscal constraints and growing infrastructure financing gaps.

What’s Being Said

“The approvals represent a deliberate shift towards well-structured PPPs that unlock private capital and deliver measurable economic impact,” said Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh, Director-General of the ICRC.

“Nigeria’s biggest transport challenge is not just infrastructure; it is the lack of reliable, usable data,” Ewalefoh added.

“When you fix power in these critical economic zones, you directly impact trade efficiency, reduce the cost of doing business and strengthen Nigeria’s position as a regional hub,” he said.

Infrastructure analyst Dayo Akinpelu said the projects could improve operational efficiency if implementation timelines and regulatory oversight are effectively managed.

“Reliable power and accurate transport data are foundational requirements for efficient port operations and long-term trade competitiveness,” Akinpelu said.

What’s Next

The approved PPP projects are expected to move into implementation and financing stages following FEC approval

Regulatory agencies and private concessionaires are expected to finalise operational agreements and project timelines

Stakeholders will monitor project execution amid concerns over delays affecting previous infrastructure PPP initiatives

The Bottom Line: The Federal Government’s latest PPP approvals signal a stronger push toward infrastructure modernisation, but the long-term success of the projects will depend on execution discipline, private sector confidence, and sustained regulatory oversight.