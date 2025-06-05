Netflix Raises Subscription Prices in Nigeria

For the third time since 2024, global streaming giant Netflix has raised its subscription fees in Nigeria, marking the first price increase of 2025. This move continues the company’s ongoing effort to adjust pricing across various markets worldwide.

The Premium Plan, which offers ultra-high-definition streaming on multiple devices, now costs ₦8,500 per month—an increase of 21.4% from the previous ₦7,000. The Standard Plan, allowing HD streaming on two screens, has risen by 18.2% to ₦6,500 from ₦5,500. The Basic Plan now costs ₦4,000, up 14.3% from ₦3,500, while the Mobile Plan has seen a 13.6% increase, moving from ₦2,200 to ₦2,500.

These hikes follow two earlier increases in 2024—one in April and another in July—when Netflix explained the adjustments as part of a global strategy aimed at increasing revenue to support the expansion of its growing library of original and licensed content.

“As we invest in and improve Netflix, we’ll occasionally ask our members to pay a little extra to reflect those improvements,” the company said in a statement to shareholders. “This helps fuel further investments to grow and enhance our service.”

Although Netflix did not explicitly cite inflation as the reason for the latest price hike, it acknowledged that local economic factors such as inflation, currency fluctuations, and taxes influence its pricing decisions.

Nigeria is currently navigating a difficult economic climate, with inflation pushing up the cost of essentials like food and fuel. In this context, rising subscription fees for digital entertainment add further pressure on consumers’ budgets.

The challenge is compounded by recent telecom data price increases of up to 50%, making access to streaming services like Netflix even less affordable for many Nigerians.

Netflix’s price increases are not unique to Nigeria. Similar adjustments have been made in major markets including the United States, the UK, and France.

In Africa, South Africa experienced a price revision just last month affecting three of its four subscription plans: The Mobile Plan rose by 20%, from R49 ($2.67) to R59 ($3.21); the Standard Plan increased from R159 ($8.70) to R179 ($9.78); and the Premium Plan jumped to R229 ($12.53) from R199 ($10.87). Only the Basic Plan, priced at R99 ($5.40), remained unchanged.

New subscribers in South Africa are already paying the updated rates, while existing customers will see the changes reflected in their upcoming billing cycles.