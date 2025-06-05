EU Pledges €10.4m For Renewable Energy In Nigeria’s Health Facilities

The European Union (EU) has announced a €10.4 million investment in the Nigeria Solar for Health Project (NISHP), aimed at equipping primary healthcare centers with reliable and sustainable solar energy solutions.

Speaking at the NISHP Project Developers Roundtable Workshop held in Abuja, Inga Stephanowicz, Head of Section for Green & Digital Economy at the EU, emphasized that the initiative seeks to enhance healthcare services by providing continuous, clean energy to public health facilities across Nigeria.

“This €10.4 million EU-funded project marks a significant milestone for improving healthcare infrastructure in Nigeria,” Stephanowicz said. “NISHP will ensure 24-hour access to efficient and dependable solar power at participating healthcare centers, boosting medical services and outcomes nationwide.”

The project is designed to deliver solar power to 45 healthcare facilities in selected states, supporting Nigeria’s broader development goals through partnerships with government agencies, private sector players, and local communities.

Stephanowicz highlighted the project’s sustainable approach, noting that it also targets electrification of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), telecom towers, and other critical infrastructure in the communities surrounding the health centers.

Nasiru Bello, Team Lead for NISHP, explained that leveraging solar energy will improve healthcare delivery, expand electricity access, and stimulate economic growth. He emphasized the importance of monitoring the project’s progress to ensure lasting impact.

“NISHP represents a positive step toward a brighter, more sustainable future for Nigeria’s healthcare system. With sustained support and efficient execution, it has the potential to transform millions of lives,” Bello said. He added that the project reflects the EU’s commitment to sustainable development and could serve as a model for renewable energy initiatives across Africa.

Tinyan Ogiehor, Stakeholder Engagement Expert for NISHP, also underscored the project’s potential benefits in rural areas where electricity access remains limited. “By harnessing solar power, Nigeria can reduce reliance on fossil fuels, combat climate change, and promote clean energy solutions,” he said. “Reliable solar energy will improve medical care, vaccine storage, and emergency services in primary healthcare centers.”

The workshop convened key stakeholders including government officials, private sector representatives, and technology providers. The project has already been launched in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Plateau, and Enugu states, with additional states expected to join. NISHP is scheduled to run from 2024 to 2027.