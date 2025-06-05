Tinubu Commissions 180MW Power Plant by Sahara Group

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday virtually commissioned the 180-megawatt Afam II Power Plant in Oyigbo, Rivers State—an ambitious energy project completed by Sahara Power Group in partnership with Crescendough Nigeria Limited.

The power facility, developed over just 16 months using largely Nigerian expertise, marks a significant boost to Nigeria’s national grid and underscores the growing role of private sector innovation in driving sustainable energy development.

Speaking during the virtual inauguration, Tinubu described the plant as a strategic asset in Nigeria’s energy landscape. “This project is more than just infrastructure—it reflects the enterprising Nigerian spirit and demonstrates our ability to overcome challenges through collaboration, resilience, and renewed hope,” he said.

The president commended the Rivers State Government for its enabling role and lauded the efforts of private stakeholders, including Sahara Power Group, First Independent Power Limited, and Crescendough Nigeria Limited, for their vision, commitment, and investment in Nigeria’s energy future.

“Your collaboration has transformed a bold vision into a tangible reality. Nigeria salutes you,” Tinubu said, adding that his administration remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a stable power supply through investment-friendly policies and enhanced ease of doing business.

Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, emphasized the significance of the Afam II project, describing it as more than a 180MW addition—it is “a symbol of impact, transformed lives, and shared prosperity.”

“Electricity is the backbone of modern economies,” Adesina stated. “Our satisfaction lies in advancing uninterrupted and reliable power through long-term investments, operational excellence, and partnerships.”

He noted that Sahara Power, through its operations at Egbin Power and First Independent Power Limited, contributes over 20 percent of Nigeria’s power generation—impacting more than 50 million homes and businesses nationwide.

Looking ahead, Adesina revealed expansion plans at Egbin (the largest private thermal plant in sub-Saharan Africa), upgrades at Ikeja Electric, technology-driven initiatives at First Independent Power, and upcoming investments in renewable and alternative energy sources to further sustainability goals.

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), Sole Administrator of Rivers State, praised the project’s rapid delivery within 16 months, describing it as a model for local enterprise and proof of confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

“To Sahara Group and its partners, congratulations. You’ve shown that indigenous enterprise is capable and resilient,” Ibas said, adding that Rivers State remains open to high-impact investments.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, called the project “a milestone in public-private collaboration,” noting that it strengthens Nigeria’s journey toward energy security.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, also pledged collaboration with the power ministry to address gas supply issues critical to sustaining electricity generation across the country.

With the inauguration of the Afam II power plant, the Federal Government and private sector partners have delivered a significant win for the nation’s electricity sector—improving capacity, promoting local expertise, and paving the way for more energy investments critical to powering Nigeria’s future.