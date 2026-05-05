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Home [ MAIN ] NEWS NERC releases February 2026 commercial performance report for DisCos

NERC releases February 2026 commercial performance report for DisCos

By
Kehinde Victor
-

Key Points

  • The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has released the February 2026 Commercial Performance Factsheet for Distribution Companies (DisCos).
  • Billing efficiency for the month reached 87.44%, with the total value of energy billed amounting to ₦242.29bn.
  • DisCos recorded a collection efficiency of 81.17%, gathering ₦196.68bn in total revenue for February.
  • New ATC&C loss targets for 2026 have been approved at an average of 16.64% to account for infrastructure investments made in 2025.
  • The average revenue recovery efficiency across all electricity distribution companies stood at 80.67%.

Main Story

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has published its February 2026 factsheet, detailing the financial and operational health of the nation’s power distribution sector.

The report indicates a total energy billing of ₦242.29bn, maintaining a billing efficiency of 87.44%. Revenue collection remained a critical focus, with ₦196.68bn recovered from consumers during the month, reflecting a 4.84 percentage point improvement compared to the previous month.

A significant development in the report is the adjustment of Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) loss targets.

The Commission has approved a reduced average target of 16.64% for 2026, a move intended to reflect the increased efficiency expected following various DisCo investments throughout 2025.

Additionally, the average actual collection per kilowatt-hour (kWh) across the network was recorded at ₦100.27, against an allowed average tariff of ₦124.30.

Performance Metrics

  • Total Energy Received: ₦277.09bn worth of energy was received by DisCos in February.
  • Billing Efficiency: Improved by 7.72 percentage points from the previous month to reach 87.44%.
  • Collection Efficiency: Total billings of ₦242.29bn resulted in ₦196.68bn collected, an 81.17% efficiency rate.
  • Revenue Recovery: The overall recovery efficiency across the sector was 80.67%, an 11.51 percentage point increase from January 2026.

DisCo Performance Highlights

  • Top Billing Efficiency: Kano DisCo led the group with 99.04% billing efficiency, followed by Eko DisCo at 97.20%.
  • Highest Collection Efficiency: Eko DisCo recorded the highest collection efficiency at 94.12%.
  • Revenue Recovery Leaders: Eko DisCo (100.67%) and Abuja DisCo (95.13%) were the only companies to exceed a 90% recovery rate.
  • Struggling Units: Kaduna DisCo recorded the lowest collection efficiency (49.27%) and revenue recovery efficiency (41.20%).

The Issues

  • There remains a ₦34.8bn gap between energy received (₦277.09bn) and energy billed (₦242.29bn).
  • DisCos failed to collect ₦45.61bn of the total ₦242.29bn billed to customers in February.
  • While the allowed average tariff is ₦124.30/kWh, the actual average collection was only ₦100.27/kWh.
  • Performance varies drastically by region, with some DisCos showing recovery rates below 50% while others exceed 100%.

Bottom Line

Power Performance. NERC’s February 2026 data shows a strengthening in revenue recovery and billing efficiency across the board, though significant losses still exist between energy reception and final payment collection.

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