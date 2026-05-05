UK-Nigeria partnership to modernise Lagos ports draws commendation

Key Points

The President of the Nigeria Association of Master Mariners has praised the Federal Government’s partnership with the United Kingdom for the rehabilitation of Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports.

A £746 million export finance agreement was signed in March between Nigeria and the UK to support the redevelopment project.

Rehabilitation works are scheduled to begin before the end of the second quarter of 2026, with a 48-month completion timeline.

British Steel has secured a £70 million contract to provide 120,000 tonnes of steel for the infrastructure upgrades.

The project will be executed in phases to ensure that port operations and cargo handling remain uninterrupted during construction.

Main Story

A major infrastructure partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom is set to modernise the Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, a move that maritime experts say reflects growing international investor confidence.

The initiative aims to transform these facilities into “smart ports” by integrating modern technology to improve vessel turnaround times and attract major global shipping lines.

Capt. Tajudeen Alao, President of the Nigeria Association of Master Mariners, noted that these capital-intensive upgrades are essential for Nigeria to remain competitive in the global economy and the West African sub-region.

The rehabilitation is funded through a £746 million export finance deal, with UK Export Finance guaranteeing the loans.

To maintain trade flow, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has designed a phased execution strategy, ensuring that sections of the ports remain operational while others undergo reconstruction.

While the project is viewed as a bold step toward sustaining revenue generation, stakeholders have been urged to maintain policy continuity to avoid delays potentially caused by upcoming political activities.

The Issues

Potential “political activities in the coming months” could threaten the established project timelines

Older facilities currently hinder the ability to receive “larger, modern vessels” effectively.

The project requires massive funding, making the “confidence of foreign investors” a critical dependency.

Current port delays must be addressed to make Nigerian ports “more attractive to major shipping lines”.

What’s Being Said

“Having foreign investors come into this sector shows the confidence they have in return on their investment.” — Capt. Tajudeen Alao

“With modernisation, port efficiency will increase. Ship turnaround time will improve… boosting trade.” — Capt. Tajudeen Alao

“If Nigeria is to lead in maritime trade, it is critical that our ports are modernised.” — Ikechukwu Onyemekara, NPA

“The phased approach would allow continuous cargo handling, as sections under reconstruction would be completed before work begins on others.” — Ikechukwu Onyemekara

What’s Next

Expected commencement of rehabilitation works at both Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports.

The projected duration for the full completion of the port redevelopment.

The commencement of the “70 million pound contract” for British Steel to supply necessary materials.

Continuous assessment by the NPA to ensure “uninterrupted port operations” during construction phases.

Bottom Line

Port Modernisation. Backed by a £746 million UK finance deal, Nigeria is launching a four-year phased rehabilitation of its primary Lagos ports to improve efficiency and secure its position as a West African maritime leader.