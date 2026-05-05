UN agencies warn of systemic risks from digital infrastructure failure

Key Points

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) warned that digital infrastructure failures could trigger widespread disruptions across critical sectors.

A new report, “When Digital Systems Fail: The Hidden Risks of our Digital World,” reveals how digital vulnerabilities translate into real-world chaos.

Approximately 90% of the impact of natural hazards results from ripple effects across interconnected systems rather than the initial event.

Experts highlighted that societies no longer have analogue systems to fall back on during digital outages.

Solar storms and submarine cable disruptions were cited as credible threats that could simultaneously paralyze finance, transport, and healthcare.

Main Story

The United Nations has issued a stark warning regarding the fragility of the global digital landscape, asserting that a major system breakdown is a matter of “when,” not “if”.

During a news conference, the ITU and UNDRR explained that digital systems are now so deeply embedded in daily life that their failures remain invisible until they cause massive disruption to payment services, emergency communications, and healthcare.

The joint report emphasizes that modern disaster risk management must evolve to address “cascading risks” that cross multiple sectors.

For example, a prolonged power outage can disable telecommunications, which in turn shuts down ATM services and local markets, leaving millions without access to cash or basic needs.

This systemic complexity was demonstrated by the volcanic eruption near Tonga, which severed digital connectivity for an extended period, a scenario that could affect hundreds of millions in more interconnected regions.

The Issues

Societies have largely lost the analogue fallback systems that once provided resilience during technical failures.

The complex links between power, satellites, undersea cables, and data centers are often poorly understood.

Many digital risks remain undetected by traditional disaster management systems focused on single, localized hazards.

Initial natural hazards trigger massive second-order effects that account for nearly 90% of a disaster’s total impact.

Because digital systems drive innovation and growth, a breakdown can halt the entire economic engine of a nation.

What’s Being Said

“Digital systems have become so embedded in our lives that we barely notice them until they fail.” — Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU Secretary-General

“A lot of the time there is an implicit assumption that when digital systems fail, we will have analogue systems to fall back on, but those are no longer there.” — Kamal Kishore, Head of UNDRR

“The risk of a digital disaster is not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when, so we better start preparing for it now.” — Kamal Kishore

“ITU will continue to raise awareness on critical risks so that these disruptions don’t result in disaster.” — Doreen Bogdan-Martin

What’s Next

The ITU and UNDRR will advocate for the global adoption of the six priority preparedness areas in government policy.

Focus will increase on the resilience of “undersea cables, satellites and data centres” against space weather and extreme heat.

Disaster risk management systems are expected to shift from “single hazard” focuses to “multi-sector cascading risk” models.

Awareness campaigns will target remote communities to build resilience against potential ATM and telecommunication blackouts.

Bottom Line

The UN is calling for an urgent global overhaul of risk management, warning that the world’s total reliance on digital infrastructure, coupled with the disappearance of analogue backups—has made systemic disaster inevitable without immediate preparedness.