NEMA, NIHSA deepen collaboration on flood early warning, preparedness

Key points

NEMA and NIHSA are strengthening collaboration to improve flood early warning systems and disaster preparedness nationwide.

The partnership will focus on timely hydrological forecasts, early warning dissemination, and coordinated response planning.

NEMA says engagements are ongoing following the release of the 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook.

Main story

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, has called for deeper institutional collaboration with the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency to enhance flood disaster management and preparedness across Nigeria.

Mrs. Umar made the call during a working visit to the headquarters of NIHSA in Abuja on Thursday, May 7, 2026, where she stressed the importance of closer cooperation between both agencies in addressing the growing threat of climate-induced flooding and related disasters.

She identified key areas requiring strengthened collaboration to include timely release of hydrological forecast data, early warning dissemination, preparedness coordination, and monitoring of climate-related disaster trends.

According to her, continuous technical engagement through a strategic flood early warning platform would support proactive disaster management, anticipatory action, and efforts aimed at reducing the impact of flooding in vulnerable communities nationwide.

The NEMA boss noted that stronger synergy between both agencies would improve risk-informed flood preparedness, enhance coordinated emergency response planning, and contribute to building more resilient communities.

Mrs. Umar also highlighted NEMA’s ongoing preparedness activities following the release of the 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction and the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook. She said the agency had continued to engage stakeholders at national and sub-national levels to drive preparedness measures and early mitigation efforts in flood-prone areas.

Responding, the Director General of NIHSA, Umar Ibrahim Mohammed, appreciated the visit and reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to sustaining collaboration with NEMA.

He assured that NIHSA would continue providing timely hydrological data and technical support to strengthen flood forecasting, flood outlook assessments, and the dissemination of early warning information across the country.

The issues

Nigeria continues to experience recurring flood disasters worsened by climate change, poor drainage infrastructure, and increasing environmental degradation. Experts have repeatedly stressed the need for improved coordination among disaster management agencies to strengthen preparedness and reduce casualties and economic losses.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Mrs. Zubaida Umar said closer collaboration between NEMA and NIHSA would improve anticipatory action and reduce the impact of flooding and related hazards nationwide.

Mr. Umar Ibrahim Mohammed also underscored the importance of institutional synergy in mitigating the effects of flooding and other water-related disasters in vulnerable communities.

What’s next

Both agencies are expected to intensify technical collaboration, data-sharing, and stakeholder engagements ahead of the peak flooding season, while strengthening early warning systems and preparedness campaigns across flood-prone states.

Bottom line

The renewed partnership between NEMA and NIHSA signals a stronger national push toward proactive flood risk management, early warning coordination, and climate resilience as Nigeria prepares for potential flooding in 2026.