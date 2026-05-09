NCDMB projects $580 billion in local content spending to transform industry

Keypoints

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has projected over $580 billion in local content spending.

Manager of Strategic Business Development, Mr. Uchenna Okafor, disclosed the figures during a manufacturers’ investment forum at the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston.

Nigeria currently holds 37.5 billion barrels of crude oil reserves and over 200 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Reforms under the current administration have reduced project contracting timelines from 18 months to six months.

The board is encouraging global equipment manufacturers to enter the market through partnerships with indigenous firms.

Main Story

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has identified over $580 billion in projected local content spending as a catalyst for transforming the national oil and gas industry.

Speaking at a manufacturers’ investment forum during the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Mr. Uchenna Okafor, Manager of Strategic

Business Development, stated that these investments are poised to deepen indigenous participation and unlock industrial growth across the energy value chain.

He described Nigeria as Africa’s most strategic destination for energy investment, underpinned by 37.5 billion barrels of crude reserves and extensive natural gas deposits.

Okafor highlighted that regulatory reforms have significantly improved the ease of doing business, specifically noting the reduction in contracting cycles to six months and the introduction of tax incentives for deepwater and gas projects.

He referenced the Bonga North Project as a key example of the investment commitments triggered by these reforms.

The NCDMB advised global investors that the most efficient route for market entry is through collaboration with local partners, particularly members of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), to meet the growing demand for fabrication, digital solutions, and remote monitoring.

The Issues

Despite the projected $580 billion spending, achieving full local content value requires significant upgrades to domestic fabrication and technical support infrastructure.

While contracting timelines have dropped to six months, maintaining this efficiency across all upstream and midstream projects remains a regulatory challenge.

Global manufacturers often cite market entry barriers that the NCDMB aims to resolve through certification systems and development funds.

What’s Being Said

“These figures confirm Nigeria remains Africa’s largest opportunity for Original Equipment Manufacturers’ investment,” said Mr. Uchenna Okafor.

“Coming in with Nigerian partners offers your fastest route,” Okafor stated, advising investors to engage local firms before leaving the Houston conference.

The board noted that “the projects are ready, the reforms are ready, and opportunities are real.”

What’s Next

The NCDMB will continue to monitor compliance and use its development funds to support indigenous expertise in engineering and consultancy.

Multiple final investment decisions (FIDs) for upstream and gas projects are expected to be finalized in the coming months.

Partnerships between international manufacturers and PETAN members are anticipated to increase following the Houston engagement.

Bottom Line

Nigeria is positioning itself as a primary energy hub by leveraging $580 billion in projected spending and streamlined regulations to attract global manufacturing partners.