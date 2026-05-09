Chibok survivors graduate from AUN, thank government for support

Keypoints

Rifkatu Solomon and 11 other Chibok girls are graduating in the American University of Nigeria (AUN) Class of 2026.

Solomon praised the Federal Government for funding their education during a graduation dinner in Yola.

The graduates were among schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Chibok on April 14, 2014.

Solomon described the university experience as transformative, providing confidence and a “second chance.”

AUN President Dr. Dewayne Frazier urged the graduates to lead with integrity and remain worthy ambassadors.

Main Story

Twelve Chibok girls are graduating as members of the Class of 2026 at the American University of Nigeria (AUN) in Yola.

Speaking at a graduation dinner and awards ceremony on Friday, May 8, 2026, Rifkatu Solomon, one of the graduates, thanked the Federal Government for investing in their education.

She stated that the support provided a fresh chapter in their lives and the opportunity to rebuild their futures following their 2014 abduction.

Solomon characterized her time at AUN as a process of continuous growth that replaced silence with a voice. While 12 students are graduating this year, she noted that other Chibok sisters remain at the university to pursue their academic goals.

AUN President Dr. Dewayne Frazier congratulated the students for their resilience, noting that their success reflects the founding vision of the institution. He encouraged the graduates to act responsibly and contribute to building a better world.

The Issues

Government investment in education is cited as a primary factor in restoring hope for survivors of the Chibok abduction.

The transition from trauma to academic success requires long-term institutional and financial commitment.

Ongoing support remains necessary for the Chibok students still enrolled at the university.

What’s Being Said

“Thank you for standing with us and investing in our education during one of the most difficult periods of our lives,” said Rifkatu Solomon.

“Your background does not determine your destiny. Your dreams are valid. Keep pursuing them,” Solomon added.

“I am glad to see how an AUN education has transformed each of you,” stated AUN President Dr. Dewayne Frazier.

What’s Next

The 12 graduates will officially complete their studies as part of the Class of 2026.

The Federal Government is expected to continue providing support for the remaining Chibok girls at the university.

The graduates are encouraged to serve as leaders and ambassadors in their respective fields.

Bottom Line

A group of 12 Chibok survivors has graduated from AUN, attributing their academic achievements to the support and investment of the Federal Government